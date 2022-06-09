ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Complaint filed against lawyer over election fraud case

 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Attorney General’s office has filed a complaint against a Sequim lawyer who has filed lawsuits making meritless claims of widespread voter fraud in Washington. The complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel takes...

GOP candidate for governor to face charges for Capitol riot role

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider...
MICHIGAN STATE
High flyer: Cooley Law alumna heads to federal clerkship in D.C.

Cooley Law School alumna Alyssa Emery plans a career as an administrative law judge or a municipal attorney. (Photo courtesy of Alyssa Emery) The first person in her family to attend law school, Alyssa Emery will graduate from WMU-Cooley Law School in August—and after receiving a federal clerkship through the “Just the Beginning” Program, will do legal writing and research this summer for a district court judge out of Washington, D.C.
DETROIT, MI
Fraud alert: Phishing email sent to SBM members

The State Bar of Michigan has received reports of a fraudulent email being sent to Michigan attorneys. The emails are from a “Jacqui Salmon” (salmon @access-americanbar.org) with the subject “Request for Info – State Bar of Michigan.” The email is believed to be a phishing scam to solicit personal information. SBM members should not respond to the email and should not submit any personal information. A contact number included in the email is to a non-working phone number. The email uses the name of an individual who previously worked for the American Bar Association and cites the State Bar of Michigan to try to trick recipients into replying or otherwise cooperating.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Briefs

MICHIGAN STATE
Nessel issues second Notice of Intended Action related to tree trimming in Gaylord

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking additional action following suspected price gouging after last month’s tornado in Gaylord. The Notice of Intended Action (NIA) is related to but separate from a Department action taken against Canary Date Sculpting—doing business as Canary Tree Service—last month. The Department...
GAYLORD, MI
Special occasion: Event serves as defining moment for new judge

Flanked by her sisters Sangeeta and Swati, Patel counts each of her siblings “among my best friends in life.” Both of her sisters live in Denver, while a brother resides in New York. Legal News. It seems only fitting that the June 6 investiture ceremony for Judge Sima...
MICHIGAN STATE
At a Glance ...

State’s top court OKs $100 increase in attorney dues. The cost of working as an attorney in Michigan will be going up by $100 later this year. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court approved a 32 percent overall increase in dues that will take effect Oct. 1. Lawyers will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Dept. seeks proposals to provide supervised visitation and safe exchange services for children who are crime victims

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of Victim Services is seeking proposals from organizations that can assist with visitation between parents and children. Proposals are for providing supervised visitation and safe visitation exchange for children with parents in situations involving domestic or dating violence, child abuse,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan's Age-Friendly Action Plan approved by governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have approved and submitted Michigan’s Age-Friendly Action Plan to AARP. This plan was the culmination of more than a year of collaboration with AARP and MDHHS’s Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration to craft a comprehensive strategy to help Michigan’s older residents live well and safely in their communities.
MICHIGAN STATE

