COMING SOON! SCOTTSDALE TRAILS END UNIT CONDO IN THE HEART OF IT ALL - COMING SOON! PRIME SCOTTSDALE LOCATION CLOSE TO IT ALL BUT TUCKED AWAY IN THIS END UNIT CONDO AT SCOTTSDALE TRAILS: SECURITY SCREEN DOOR ENTRY WITH 18 IN TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT ROOM, DINING AREA, KITCHEN W/ WHITE CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS AND BLACK APPLIANCES. CEILING FANS IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND DINING. STACKED WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. FULL GUEST BATH WITH FAUX GRANITE COUNTERS AND BEAUTIFUL VESSEL SINK. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE SEPARATE EXIT TO CHARMING PAVER PATIO WITH STORAGE ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND EN SUITE BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND BUILT IN VANITY, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILED WALK IN GLASS SHOWER. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS . COMMUNITY POOL/SPA. LOCATED IN SCOTTSDALE WITH EASY ACCESS TO 101 AND 202, SHOPPING, DINING, WALKING TRAILS, TALKING STICK FIELDS, TEMPE MARKETPLACE AND TEMPE TOWN LAKE, OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, TROLLEY STOPS, AND ASU. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC/WATER. SORRY NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 1. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 1.75% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. $1750 REFUNDABLE SEC DEP, 250 REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEP., $150 REKEY/ADMIN FEE.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO