17365 N Cave Creek Rd Unit 114

Spacious Scottsdale Townhome! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome, Fireplace in living room and master bedroom, Bar with wine refrigerator, Master bedroom has walk-in closet and exits to balcony, Master-bath with double sink and separate tub / shower, Both upstairs bathrooms have skylights, Covered private patio, 2 car garage, Corner unit, North / South exposure. Access to golf course, Community pool, Located near the 101 Freeway, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Dining, Entertainment and so much more! Dogs may be allowed with owner approval, No Cats, No Smoking.
