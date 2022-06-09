ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

17365 N Cave Creek Rd Unit 114

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice gated community 3 bed 2.5 bath, open floor plan with den, all stainless...

1507 W Rockwood Dr

4 bedroom 2 bath home at National Emblem Park is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home at National Emblem Park is available for immediate move in! It features all appliances including a gas stove and washer and dryer, laundry room cabinets and counter, a tile walk in shower in the master bath and ceiling fans through out. It has a huge finished backyard with a covered patio, shed and RV gate. There is no HOA. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
PHOENIX, AZ
3030 N. Hayden Rd. unit 25

Spacious Scottsdale Townhome! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome, Fireplace in living room and master bedroom, Bar with wine refrigerator, Master bedroom has walk-in closet and exits to balcony, Master-bath with double sink and separate tub / shower, Both upstairs bathrooms have skylights, Covered private patio, 2 car garage, Corner unit, North / South exposure. Access to golf course, Community pool, Located near the 101 Freeway, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Dining, Entertainment and so much more! Dogs may be allowed with owner approval, No Cats, No Smoking.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
2748 E Roma AVE 21279635

STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor - STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor. This property truly has it all! Built in 2017 with. gorgeous modern finishes through out. Open floor plan features...
PHOENIX, AZ
2502 W. Ocotillo Rd

CANVAS APARTMENTS HAS SPECIALS THIS MONTH - Hello! Canvas Apartments would love to assist you in finding a new place to call home. Feel free to call us at 602- 246-9166. We have 1 and 2 bedrooms ready to rent! We're here to help! Located on 2502 W Ocotillo Rd. Phoenix AZ, 85017! Deals all May long! Want to know how you can get $100 off? Be sure to ask for Sonia!
PHOENIX, AZ
3302 N 7TH ST #132 132

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Available NOW!! - Resort style living in this Two Bedroom, Two Bath condo! Community Pool & Clubhouse that boasts fitness center, billiards & movie theater room. Porcelain tile, Marble counter-tops in baths, W/D included in unit as well as stainless steel appliances! Call Ken Adams at CODA 480-779-0565. Available May 20 . No Pets Please. Call TODAY, this unit won’t last! 1178 sq ft Ground level home with a balcony! Easy access to Downtown, Uptown, Freeways and local shopping. Tenant is responsible for Rental Tax.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless-steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
GLENDALE, AZ
5174 North 83rd Street

2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
15713 N. 33rd Place

Freshly redone Three BR + Den home won't last! - This terrific home was just redone and is sparkling clean and ready for new occupants today! Living much larger than the SF shown,it offers three bedrooms, den, two car garage, low maintenance yard and playground right around the corner. Located just off the 51, getting around town couldn't be easier! The community is not for drive-through, so really low traffic and great neighborhood feel, too! Light, bright and just gorgeous! Won't last! Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 725 FICO Score and three times rent for monthly earnings. Applications can be found online at www.BLRE.us and are $20 per adult to apply.
PHOENIX, AZ
850 S. River Dr. #2046

COMING SOON! SPACIOUS UNIT W/2 MASTERS IN GATED COMMUNITY - **AVAILABLE 07/15/22** VERY NICE UNIT IN GATED COMMUNITY IN TEMPE 1 MILE FROM ASU CAMPUS! SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT W/FIREPLACE, OPEN GREAT ROOM, CEILING FANS, UPSTAIRS UNIT, 2 MASTERS, 2 PATIOS, JUST IN TIME FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR!
TEMPE, AZ
6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 161

Fully Furnished Apartment For Rent In Scottsdale! Move in Ready! - Cozy FULLY FURNISHED apartment that's clean and move in ready! This nice, tranquil, apartment is in a prime location behind 1 million dollar homes. Walking and biking paths are available across the street by the AZ canal and the complex is minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square Mall. Flipping the lightswitch in the patio area will open up the mechanical sun shades which makes the community pool and spa just steps away! Community laundry is available but this rental boasts an all in one Washer and Dryer! Please read the ''Good to know'' list before scheduling a showing. Owner will not rent unfurnished.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
4820 N. 89th Ave #48

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Vista de Oeste - Privately located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit in Vista de Oeste. Mirrored fireplace and large bedrooms. Condo comes with ceiling fans and an enclosed patio with a screen door. Rent also includes access to the community pool, water, sewer and trash. Very easy access to the 101 and ready for move in.
PHOENIX, AZ
1803 N 31st Place

2 Bedroom 1 Bath. - Cozy 2 Bedrooms & One Bathroom Apartment home with Washer & dryer! Located in Phoenix. Unit is vacant and move in ready now. Unit has a Large private fenced patio. This apartment is on a small community of 14 units. All on one level. Lots of parking space. All stainless-steel appliances, White cabinets, Hallway storage cabinets. We are centrally located nearby shopping, transportation, schools, dining and entertainment, and just 10 minutes from downtown Phoenix, Tempe or Scottsdale! Just hop on I-10, SR51, SR143 or Loop 202 to get to your leisurely designations. Call and schedule your personal tour today!
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Biltmore Hotel Villa Unit 7154

Beautiful Arizona Biltmore Resort Villa Home - This beautifully remodeled villa is a unique oasis for the discriminating visitor who wants all the amenities of the Arizona Biltmore Resort at his or her disposal with the privacy of a private home. Two Master Suites, each with ensuite bath are on either side of the lovely large great room with dining area and kitchen with new appliances. Guests may have room service at their own expense and housekeeping is available daily or weekly. The resort offers multiple swimming pools/spas, fitness center, spa and salon and, of course, world class dining all within walking distance. Assigned parking and shuttle service available to Biltmore Fashion Park in season. Plenty of guest parking. Rent is $9500/month in high season and $7500/month in the off season months of October and November, sizzling summer rate of $6500 not including utilities applies now through September.
PHOENIX, AZ
8156 E Mitchell Dr

4 Bedroom Rental Home with Pool in Scottsdale! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with pool in Scottsdale available for rent! Enjoy summer days at the pool without leaving home! *Rent includes yard landscaping and pool maintenance services*. Nice corner lot with a wrap driveway. Each room is spacious and carpeted. Amble cabinet space in the kitchen with pantry. Indoor laundry available. This home is conveniently located near Old Town Scottsdale with easy access to the 101 and 202 freeways, Indian Bend greenbelt, Tempe Market place, and more. Rental properties in this area are going fast, so don't delay on scheduling your appointment to view!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

