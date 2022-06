Eugene, Ore. – Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) and Morgan Smalls (long jump) were the two scorers for LSU track and field on day one of women’s competition at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at Hayward Field. Gunnarsson placed third in the pole vault and Smalls took sixth in the long jump. LSU also advanced a total of five entries on the track to Saturday’s finals.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO