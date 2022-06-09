ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Neighbors in Need Now receives challenge gift

By OP-ED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village Improvement Association of Doylestown (VIA) announced local residents Chris and Whitney Chandor have made a $20,000 challenge gift to the Neighbors in Need Now (3N) campaign. The Chandors will match all donations made between now and the...

New Hope Arts receives $250,000 matching gift challenge

The New Hope Arts Center announced a private $250,000 matching gift challenge at its 20th Anniversary Gala. The $250,000 contribution from Stephen Can and Pamela Can of New Hope is the largest private monetary donation to the nonprofit arts center since its opening in 2002. It was offered to support...
NEW HOPE, PA
Philadelphia Employers Will Be Required to Offer Commuter Benefits

Some local employers will soon be required to provide workers with benefits toward covering mass transit or bicycle commuting expenses after a bill passed in Philadelphia City Council on Thursday and heads to the mayor’s desk for final approval, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The legislation, introduced by Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County announces Juneteenth events

NORRISTOWN — Area residents and visitors alike can take part in a full slate of Juneteenth events in Montgomery County. Montgomery County will hold an inaugural flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the Montgomery County Courthouse at the intersection of Airy and Swede streets in downtown Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
High school students invited to participate in 'Paint the Plow'

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to participate in the annual Paint the Plow Program. The program challenges youth to incorporate a predetermined theme into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snowplow blades...
CHESTER, PA
Bucks music school to close after 34 years; blames effects of pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A non-profit music school that has operated for 34 years will close – a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials say. The Conservatory, which offered education services in music, performance and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988, will close June 30.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Central Bucks School District congratulates the 1,539 members of the district’s Class of 2022

Each of Central Bucks School Districts’ three high schools will host commencement ceremonies this evening, beginning at 2 p.m. at Central Bucks High School East (CB East), followed by 4:15 p.m. at Central Bucks High School South (CB South), and finally, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Bucks High School West (CB West). The CBSD Class of 2022 includes 1,539 graduates across three schools, CB East: 480, CB South: 565, CB West: 494.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Ottsville shop set to participate in plant crawl

Plants on the Sill in Ottsville is among the plant shops to participate in the Greater Lehigh Valley Plant Crawl June 11 and 12. Located at 8789 Easton Road, Plants on the Sill is owned by Palisades graduate Tori Thigpen. Thigpen, 20, offers floral arrangements for all occasions, common to rare houseplants, houseplant supplies and local crafters.
OTTSVILLE, PA
State highways restricted week of June 13 for construction activities in the Philadelphia Region

Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations in Bucks County are:. Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 9...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Unearthing an Enigma in Washington Square

Washington Square’s history and monuments mostly herald the war for independence, from the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier to the renaming the original park, Southeastern Square, after the country’s first president. However, there is a small, modest plaque surrounded by a line of trees—two basswoods, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County residents plan “Stop Wawa” protest

On Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (ZHB) at the Township Building at 55 Township Road in Richboro, to consider the zoning of the Wright Property in Holland where the future Wawa is to be built. This is happening after...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

