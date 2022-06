PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cancer cure developed in Philadelphia will be featured in a documentary premiering this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will feature medical teams at Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, along with a young patient who was the first in the world to test the treatment. This is a group of superstars, they’ve paved the way to save thousands of other patients and it all started with a 5-year-old little girl named Emily. The team at Penn Medicine celebrated the FDA approval of a therapy they created to treat Leukemia. It’s going to be featured in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO