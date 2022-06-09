ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pan-cancer analysis of genomic scar patterns caused by homologous repair deficiency (HRD)

By E. Rempel
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomologous repair deficiency (HRD) is present in many cancer types at variable prevalence and can indicate response to platinum-based chemotherapy and PARP inhibition. We developed a tumor classification system based on the loss of function of genes in the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway. To this end, somatic and germline alterations...

Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Next-generation sequencing in advanced Chinese melanoma reveals therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy

Limited studies have interrogated the genomic landscape of Chinese melanoma in which acral and mucosal melanoma are the mainstay. In this study, we carried out a retrospective analysis on 81 Chinese melanoma patients (15 acral, 25 mucosal and 41 cutaneous melanoma). With the identification of 1114 mutations spanning 248 genes, we summarized that the mutation spectrum varied significantly by subtypes. Acral melanoma and mucosal melanoma had significantly more CNVs. MYC amplification was one of the most commonly detected CNVs, other frequent CNVs in mucosal melanoma included NBN and KDR, which were associated with the poor survival of melanoma patients. A generally low TMB, with a median of only 5.1 mut/Mb, was observed in three groups including cutaneous melanoma. Additionally, over 50% variants in DNA damage repair pathway were detected in all three subtypes, most of which were HRD related genes. Patients with alterations of HRD related genes had a longer survival time after immunotherapy. This study revealed a molecular profiling of Chinese patients with advanced melanoma, and proposed the high variant rate in DDR pathway as a biomarker of immunotherapy, which might provide therapeutic targets and guidance in making clinical decision for different Chinese melanoma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-lasting reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses in two mouse models of fibromyalgia-like condition

Nociplastic pain arises from altered nociception despite no clear evidence of tissue or somatosensory system damage, and fibromyalgia syndrome can be highlighted as a prototype of this chronic pain subtype. Currently, there is a lack of effective treatments to alleviate both reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses associated with fibromyalgia condition, and suitable preclinical models are needed to assess new pharmacological strategies. In this context, although in recent years some remarkable animal models have been developed to mimic the main characteristics of human fibromyalgia, most of them show pain responses in the short term. Considering the chronicity of this condition, the present work aimed to develop two mouse models showing long-lasting reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses after several reserpine (RIM) or intramuscular acid saline solution (ASI) injections. To our knowledge, this is the first study showing that RIM6 and ASI mouse models show reflexive and nonreflexive responses up to 5"“6Â weeks, accompanied by either astro- or microgliosis in the spinal cord as pivotal physiopathology processes related to such condition development. In addition, acute treatment with pregabalin resulted in reflexive pain response alleviation in both the RIM6 and ASI models. Consequently, both may be considered suitable experimental models of fibromyalgia-like condition, especially RIM6.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Blood gas levels, cardiovascular strain and cognitive performance during surgical mask and filtering face piece application

Mask induced airway resistance and carbon dioxide rebreathing is discussed to impact gas exchange and to induce discomfort and impairments in cognitive performance. N"‰="‰23 healthy humans (13 females, 10 males; 23.5"‰Â±"‰2.1Â years) participated in this randomized crossover trial (3 arms, 48-h washout periods). During interventions participants wore either a surgical face mask (SM), a filtering face piece (FFP2) or no mask (NM). Interventions included a 20-min siting period and 20Â min steady state cycling on an ergometer at 77% of the maximal heart rate (HR). Hemodynamic data (HR, blood pressure), metabolic outcomes (pulse derived oxygen saturation, capillary carbon dioxide (pCO2), and oxygen partial pressure (pO2), lactate, pH, base excess), subjective response (ability to concentrate, arousal, perceived exertion) and cognitive performanceÂ (Stroop Test) were assessed. Compared to NM, both masks increased pCO2 (NM 31.9"‰Â±"‰3.3Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰35.2"‰Â±"‰4.0Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰34.5"‰Â±"‰3.8Â mmHg, F"‰="‰12.670, p"‰<"‰0.001) and decreased pH (NM"‰="‰7.42"‰Â±"‰0.03, SM"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.03, FFP2"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.04, F"‰="‰11.4, p"‰<"‰0.001) during exercise. The FFP2 increased blood pressure during exercise (NM"‰="‰158"‰Â±"‰15Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰159"‰Â±"‰16Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰162"‰Â±"‰17Â mmHg, F"‰="‰3.21, p"‰="‰0.050), the SM increased HR during sitting (NM"‰="‰70"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, SM"‰="‰74"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, FFP2"‰="‰73"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, F"‰="‰4.70, p"‰="‰0.014). No mask showed any comparative effect on other hemodynamic, metabolic, subjective, or cognitive outcomes. Mask wearing leads to slightly increased cardiovascular stress and elevated carbon dioxide levels during exercise but did not affect cognitive performance or wellbeing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-wide transcriptome profiling of human trabecular meshwork cells treated with TGF-Î²2

Glaucoma is a complex neurodegenerative disease resulting in progressive optic neuropathy and is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) is the predominant form affecting 65.5 million people globally. Despite the prevalence of POAG and the identification of over 120 glaucoma related genetic loci, the underlaying molecular mechanisms are still poorly understood. The transforming growth factor beta (TGF-Î²) signalling pathway is implicated in the molecular pathology of POAG. To gain a better understanding of the role TGF-Î²2 plays in the glaucomatous changes to the molecular pathology in the trabecular meshwork, we employed RNA-Seq to delineate the TGF-Î²2 induced changes in the transcriptome of normal primary human trabecular meshwork cells (HTM). We identified a significant number of differentially expressed genes and associated pathways that contribute to the pathogenesis of POAG. The differentially expressed genes were predominantly enriched in ECM regulation, TGF-Î² signalling, proliferation/apoptosis, inflammation/wound healing, MAPK signalling, oxidative stress and RHO signalling. Canonical pathway analysis confirmed the enrichment of RhoA signalling, inflammatory-related processes, ECM and cytoskeletal organisation in HTM cells in response to TGF-Î²2. We also identified novel genes and pathways that were affected after TGF-Î²2 treatment in the HTM, suggesting additional pathways are activated, including Nrf2, PI3K-Akt, MAPK and HIPPO signalling pathways. The identification and characterisation of TGF-Î²2 dependent differentially expressed genes and pathways in HTM cells is essential to understand the patho-physiology of glaucoma and to develop new therapeutic agents.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Exploring the cellular landscape of circular RNAs using full-length single-cell RNA sequencing

Previous studies have demonstrated the highly specific expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in different tissues and organisms, but the cellular architecture of circRNA has never been fully characterized. Here, we present a collection of 171 full-length single-cell RNA-seq datasets to explore the cellular landscape of circRNAs in human and mouse tissues. Through large-scale integrative analysis, we identify a total of 139,643 human and 214,747 mouse circRNAs in these scRNA-seq libraries. We validate the detected circRNAs with the integration of 11 bulk RNA-seq based resources, where 216,602 high-confidence circRNAs are uniquely detected in the single-cell cohort. We reveal the cell-type-specific expression pattern of circRNAs in brain samples, developing embryos, and breast tumors. We identify the uniquely expressed circRNAs in different cell types and validate their performance in tumor-infiltrating immune cell composition deconvolution. This study expands our knowledge of circRNA expression to the single-cell level and provides a useful resource for exploring circRNAs at this unprecedented resolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 replication complex elongation and proofreading activity

The replication complex (RC) of SARS-CoV-2 was recently shown to be one of the fastest RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of any known coronavirus. With this rapid elongation, the RC is more prone to incorporate mismatches during elongation, resulting in a highly variable genomic sequence. Such mutations render the design of viral protein targets difficult, as drugs optimized for a given viral protein sequence can quickly become inefficient as the genomic sequence evolves. Here, we use biochemical experiments to characterize features of RNA template recognition and elongation fidelity of the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, and the role of the exonuclease, nsp14. Our study highlights the 2"²OH group of the RNA ribose as a critical component for RdRp template recognition and elongation. We show that RdRp fidelity is reduced in the presence of the 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotide 3"²dATP, which promotes the incorporation of mismatched nucleotides (leading to U:C, U:G, U:U, C:U, and A:C base pairs). We find that the nsp10"“nsp14 heterodimer is unable to degrade RNA products lacking free 2"²OH or 3"²OH ribose groups. Our results suggest the potential use of 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotides in RNA-derived oligonucleotide inhibitors as antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE

