Small molecule targeting FOXM1 DNA binding domain exhibits anti-tumor activity in ovarian cancer

By Zaixin Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXM1 is a potent oncogenic transcription factor essential for cancer initiation, progression, and drug resistance. FOXM1 regulatory network is a major predictor of adverse outcomes in various human cancers. Inhibition of FOXM1 transcription factor function is a potential strategy in cancer treatment. In this study, we performed structure-based in silico screening...

www.nature.com

