Cancer

Pancreatic cancer cells spectral library by DIA-MS and the phenotype analysis of gemcitabine sensitivity

By Ran Kong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData-independent acquisition (DIA)-mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteome strategies are increasingly used for detecting and validating protein biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Here, based on an in-depth proteome analysis of seven pancreatic cancer cell lines, we built a pancreas-specific mass spectrum library containing 10633 protein groups and 184551 peptides. The proteome difference among the...

