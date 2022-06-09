ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Activation of CEACAM1 with an agonistic monoclonal antibody results in inhibition of melanoma cells

By Ilan Zaffran
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInhibitory receptors (IRs), such as the carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1), are cell surface molecules expressed on both normal epithelial, endothelial, and hematopoietic cells and on neoplastic cells. IRs are usually used by cancer cells to inhibit immune cell functions. Thus, CEACAM1 positive tumor cells can interact homophilically with...

www.nature.com

#B Cell#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Nk Cells#Skin Cancer#Irs#Nk#Mabs#Mtt#Shp1
