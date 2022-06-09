ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. signals a boost in ties with Palestinians ahead of Biden visit

By Dan Williams
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro21c_0g5Lh5yj00

JERUSALEM, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States upgraded its diplomatic mission to the Palestinians on Thursday, reversing a Trump administration move ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden.

The "Palestinian Affairs Unit" (PAU) was renamed the "U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs" (OPA) and will report directly to Washington "on substantive matters". Prior to becoming the PAU, it had been the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and a focus of Palestinian statehood goals in the city.

Former President Donald Trump formally closed the consulate and redesignated it as the PAU within the U.S. Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018.

That move outraged Palestinians, who saw it as undermining their aspiration to have East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel, which captured East Jerusalem in 1967, calls Jerusalem its indivisible capital.

"The OPA operates under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, and reports on substantive matters directly to the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau in the State Department," a spokesperson for the mission said.

"The name change was done to better align with State Department nomenclature," the spokesperson said. "The new OPA operating structure is designed to strengthen our diplomatic reporting and public diplomacy engagement."

On Thursday, Palestinian officials hosted U.S. State Department envoy Hady Amr in Ramallah, their seat of government in the occupied West Bank. They had no immediate comment at the end of the meeting.

A senior Palestinian official told Reuters that in a call with the U.S. Secretary of State several days ago, President Mahmoud Abbas rejected any alternatives to the reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.

Under the Trump-era redesignation, the former consulate's staff and functions remained largely identical, but were subordinate to the embassy rather than on a strict U.S.-Palestinian bilateral track.

The former consulate building, which now houses the OPA, is in west Jerusalem.

The Biden administration has pledged to reopen the consulate, but Israel has said it would not consent to this and proposed that a consulate be opened in Ramallah instead. read more

Israel's Foreign Ministry declined comment on Thursday's redesignation of the Jerusalem mission.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams, Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 31

Redwavecoming
4d ago

Joe Biden and the Israel hating Democrats will cause a war in the middle east if they are not voted out.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Government#Israel#East Jerusalem#Foreign Policy#Pau#The U S Embassy#Opa#The State Department#U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy