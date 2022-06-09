ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Coherent response of the electronic system driven by non-interfering laser pulses

By Tobias Eul
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strength of light"“matter interaction in condensed matter is fundamentally linked to the orientation and oscillation strength of the materials' optical transition dipoles. Structurally anisotropic materials, e.g., elongated molecules, exhibit optical transition dipoles with fixed orientations that govern the angular-dependent light"“matter interaction. Contrary, free electron-like metals should exhibit isotropic light"“matter interaction...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Expanding the active charge carriers of polymer electrolytes in lithium-based batteries using an anion-hosting cathode

Ionic-conductive polymers are appealing electrolyte materials for solid-state lithium-based batteries. However, these polymers are detrimentally affected by the electrochemically-inactive anion migration that limits the ionic conductivity and accelerates cell failure. To circumvent this issue, we propose the use of polyvinyl ferrocene (PVF) as positive electrode active material. The PVF acts as an anion-acceptor during redox processes, thus simultaneously setting anions and lithium ions as effective charge carriers. We report the testing of various Li||PVF lab-scale cells using polyethylene oxide (PEO) matrix and Li-containing salts with different anions. Interestingly, the cells using the PEO-lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) solid electrolyte deliver an initial capacity of 108 mAh gâˆ’1 at 100 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C, and a discharge capacity retention of 70% (i.e., 70 mAh gâˆ’1) after 2800 cycles at 300 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C. The Li|PEO-LiTFSI|PVF cells tested at 50 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 30"‰Â°C can also deliver an initial discharge capacity of around 98 mAh gâˆ’1 with an electrolyte ionic conductivity in the order of 10âˆ’5"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 replication complex elongation and proofreading activity

The replication complex (RC) of SARS-CoV-2 was recently shown to be one of the fastest RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of any known coronavirus. With this rapid elongation, the RC is more prone to incorporate mismatches during elongation, resulting in a highly variable genomic sequence. Such mutations render the design of viral protein targets difficult, as drugs optimized for a given viral protein sequence can quickly become inefficient as the genomic sequence evolves. Here, we use biochemical experiments to characterize features of RNA template recognition and elongation fidelity of the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, and the role of the exonuclease, nsp14. Our study highlights the 2"²OH group of the RNA ribose as a critical component for RdRp template recognition and elongation. We show that RdRp fidelity is reduced in the presence of the 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotide 3"²dATP, which promotes the incorporation of mismatched nucleotides (leading to U:C, U:G, U:U, C:U, and A:C base pairs). We find that the nsp10"“nsp14 heterodimer is unable to degrade RNA products lacking free 2"²OH or 3"²OH ribose groups. Our results suggest the potential use of 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotides in RNA-derived oligonucleotide inhibitors as antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weyl
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China's massive 2-GW orbital solar power station just got a lot closer

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Ground-breaking number of brown dwarfs discovered

Brown dwarfs, mysterious objects that straddle the line between stars and planets, are essential to our understanding of both stellar and planetary populations. However, only 40 brown dwarfs could be imaged around stars in almost three decades of searches. An international team led by researchers from the Open University and the University of Bern directly imaged a remarkable four new brown dwarfs thanks to a new innovative search method.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Coherence#Electronic System#Coherent Control
Nature.com

Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Central shutdown and surrounding activation of aftershocks from megathrust earthquake stress transfer

Megathrust earthquakes release and transfer stress that has accumulated over hundreds of years, leading to large aftershocks that can be highly destructive. Understanding the spatiotemporal pattern of megathrust aftershocks is key to mitigating the seismic hazard. However, conflicting observations show aftershocks concentrated either along the rupture surface itself, along its periphery or well beyond it, and they can persist for a few years to decades. Here we present aftershock data following the four largest megathrust earthquakes since 1960, focusing on the change in seismicity rate following the best-recorded 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which shows an initially high aftershock rate on the rupture surface that quickly shuts down, while a zone up to ten times larger forms a ring of enhanced seismicity around it. We find that the aftershock pattern of Tohoku and the three other megathrusts can be explained by rate and state Coulomb stress transfer. We suggest that the shutdown in seismicity in the rupture zone may persist for centuries, leaving seismicity gaps that can be used to identify prehistoric megathrust events. In contrast, the seismicity of the surrounding area decays over 4"“6 decades, increasing the seismic hazard after a megathrust earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing sheds light on cell-type specific gene expression in immune cells

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) is a promising approach to profile circulating immune cells. The findings of two new studies, each of which involved analysis of more than one million cells from hundreds of individuals, have substantially expanded what we know about how genetic variants influence autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The golden number seen in a mechanical oscillator

A seemingly ubiquitous irrational number often appearing in nature and in man-made things like structures, paintings, and physical systems, is the golden number. Here, we show that this astonishing number appears in the periodic solutions of an underactuated mass-spring oscillator driven by a nonlinear self-excitation. Specifically, by using the two-time scale perturbation method, it is analytically demonstrated that the golden number appears in the ratio of amplitudes, as well as in the oscillation frequency of the periodic solution, which is referred to as golden solution and, by applying the PoincarÃ© method, it is demonstrated that this solution is asymptotically stable. Additionally, the analytic results are illustrated by means of numerical simulations and also, an experimental study is conducted.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

For exceptional implant procedures

When it comes to dental implantology, success is heavily influenced by initial implant stability. With Implantmed and the Osstell Beacon from W&H, you can streamline your dental implantology workflows and provide more predictably stable implants with ease. The Implantmed unit includes features such as automatic thread cutting, accurate torque control...

Comments / 0

Community Policy