Engineering

Equivalent magnetic circuit method of estimating iron losses in induction motor spindles

By Lang LÃ¼
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iron losses in the motor of motorized spindles have a significant effect on their heat generation, thermal deformation, and machining accuracy. The equivalent magnetic circuit (EMC) method for estimating iron losses in the spindle motor is proposed, where the magnetic flux density distribution of any cross section inside the spindle...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Double-pulsed wave packets in spontaneous radiation from a tandem undulator

We verify that each wave packet of spontaneous radiation from two undulators placed in series has a double-pulsed temporal profile with pulse spacing which can be controlled at the attosecond level. Using a Mach"“Zehnder interferometer operating at ultraviolet wavelengths, we obtain the autocorrelation trace for the spontaneous radiation from the tandem undulator. The results clearly show that the wave packet has a double-pulsed structure, consisting of a pair of 10-cycle oscillations with a variable separation. We also report the characterization of the time delay between the double-pulsed components in different wavelength regimes. The excellent agreement between the independent measurements confirms that a tandem undulator can be used to produce double-pulsed wave packets at arbitrary wavelength.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic field screening in hydrogen-rich high-temperature superconductors

In the last few years, the superconducting transition temperature, Tc, of hydrogen-rich compounds has increased dramatically, and is now approaching room temperature. However, the pressures at which these materials are stable exceed one million atmospheres and limit the number of available experimental studies. Superconductivity in hydrides has been primarily explored by electrical transport measurements, whereas magnetic properties, one of the most important characteristic of a superconductor, have not been satisfactory defined. Here, we develop SQUID magnetometry under extreme high-pressure conditions and report characteristic superconducting parameters for Im-3m-H3S and Fm-3m-LaH10-the representative members of two families of high-temperature superconducting hydrides. We determine a lower critical field Hc1 of âˆ¼0.82"‰T and âˆ¼0.55"‰T, and a London penetration depth Î»L of âˆ¼20"‰nm and âˆ¼30"‰nm in H3S and LaH10, respectively. The small values of Î»L indicate a high superfluid density in both hydrides. These compounds have the values of the Ginzburg-Landau parameter Îº âˆ¼12"“20 and belong to the group of "moderate" type II superconductors, rather than being hard superconductors as would be intuitively expected from their high Tcs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic phase diagram of the solid solution LaMn(GeSi) (0"‰â‰¤"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰1) unraveled by powder neutron diffraction

The structural and magnetic properties of the ThCr2Si2-type solid solution LaMn2(Ge1âˆ’xSix)2 (x"‰="‰0.0 to 1.0) have been investigated employing a combination of X-ray diffraction, magnetization and neutron diffraction measurements, which allowed establishing a magnetic composition-temperature phase diagram. Substitution of Ge by Si leads to a compression of the unit cell, which affects the magnetic exchange interactions. In particular, the magnetic structure of LaMn2(Ge1âˆ’xSix)2 is strongly affected by the unit cell parameter c, which is related to the distance between adjacent Mn layers. Commensurate antiferromagnetic layers and a canted ferromagnetic structure dominate the Si-rich part of the solid solution, whilst an incommensurate antiferromagnetic flat spiral and a conical magnetic structure are observed in the Si-poor part.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Synthesis of N-Benzylideneaniline by Schiff base reaction using Kinnow peel powder as Green catalyst and comparative study of derivatives through ANOVA techniques

The cheap and easy availability of the Kinnow peel waste has reported various applications due to presence of multifunctional groups. Therefore, in present study we explored its application to synthesize N-Benzylideneaniline and its derivatives based on Schiff base reaction. Kinnow peel powder is characterized by FTIR, TEM, SEM, XRD, EDX, and TGA for functional groups, morphology, surface, elements and thermal stability. Benzaldehyde, aniline, and their derivatives such as 4-methyl benzaldehyde, 4-hydroxy benzaldehyde, 4-methoxy benzaldehyde, and 4-methoxy aniline have been used to compare the efficacy of the Schiff base reaction using analysis of variance (ANOVA) and it has been observed that combination of Aniline and benzaldehyde for Schiff base reaction provided 85% yield of relative product.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Best 3D Printer for 2022

3D printing is an amazing technology that allows you to create objects from a digital file. It's perfect for solving supply-chain issues because you can print the missing parts at home. Plus, it's great for indulging your inner creative self. You can print anything you can imagine, from board game miniatures to Star Wars props.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering at interfaces using high-resolution phased-array system

The elastic-wave scattering at interfaces, such as cracks, is essential for nondestructive inspections, and hence, understanding the phenomenon is crucial. However, the elastic-wave scattering at cracks is very complex in three dimensions since microscopic asperities of crack faces can be multiple scattering sources. We propose a method for exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering based on our previously developed high-resolution 3D phased-array system, the piezoelectric and laser ultrasonic system (PLUS). We describe the principle of PLUS, which combines a piezoelectric transmitter and a 2D mechanical scan of a laser Doppler vibrometer, enabling us to resolve a crack into a collection of scattring sources. Subsequently, we show how the 3D elastic-wave scattering in the vicinity of each response can be extracted. Here, we experimentally applied PLUS to a fatigue-crack specimen. We found that diverse 3D elastic-wave scattering occurred in a manner depending on the responses within the fatigue crack. This is significant because access to such information will be useful for optimizing inspection conditions, designing ultrasonic measurement systems, and characterizing cracks. More importantly, the described methodology is very general and can be applied to not only metals but also other materials such as composites, concrete, and rocks, leading to progress in many fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isospin competitions and valley polarized correlated insulators in twisted double bilayer graphene

New phase of matter usually emerges when a given symmetry breaks spontaneously, which can involve charge, spin, and valley degree of freedoms. Here, we report an observation of new correlated insulators evolved from spin-polarized states to valley-polarized states in twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG) driven by the displacement field (D). At a high field |D"‰|"‰>"‰0.7"‰V/nm, we observe valley polarized correlated insulators with a big Zeeman g factor of ~10, both at v"‰="‰2 in the moirÃ© conduction band and more surprisingly at v"‰="‰âˆ’2 in the moirÃ© valence band. Moreover, we observe a valley polarized Chern insulator with C"‰="‰2 emanating at v"‰="‰2 in the electron side and a valley polarized Fermi surface around v"‰="‰âˆ’2 in the hole side. Our results demonstrate a feasible way to realize isospin control and to obtain new phases of matter in TDBG by the displacement field, and might benefit other twisted or non-twisted multilayer systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Active Brownian motion of strongly coupled charged grains driven by laser radiation in plasma

The systems of active Brownian grains can be considered as open systems, in which there is an exchange of energy and matter with the environment. The collective phenomena of active Brownian grains can demonstrate analogies with ordinary phase transitions. We study the active Brownian motion of light-absorbing and strongly interacting grains far from equilibrium suspended in gas discharge under laser irradiation when the nature and intensity of the active motion depend on the effect of radiation. Active Brownian motion is caused by photophoresis, i.e., absorption of laser radiation at the metal-coated surface of the grain creates radiometric force, which in turn drives the grains. We experimentally observed the active Brownian motion of charged grains in the transition of the grain monolayer from the solid to liquid state. An analysis of the character of motion, including the mean-square and linear displacement and persistence length at various values of the randomization (coupling parameter) of the grain structure, was presented.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Generation of ultrahigh-brightness pre-bunched beams from a plasma cathode for X-ray free-electron lasers

The longitudinal coherence of X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) in the self-amplified spontaneous emission regime could be substantially improved if the high brightness electron beam could be pre-bunched on the radiated wavelength-scale. Here, we show that it is indeed possible to realize such current modulated electron beam at angstrom scale by exciting a nonlinear wake across a periodically modulated plasma-density downramp/plasma cathode. The density modulation turns on and off the injection of electrons in the wake while downramp provides a unique longitudinal mapping between the electrons' initial injection positions and their final trapped positions inside the wake. The combined use of a downramp and periodic modulation of micrometers is shown to be able to produces a train of high peak current (17 kA) electron bunches with a modulation wavelength of 10's of angstroms - orders of magnitude shorter than the plasma density modulation. The peak brightness of the nano-bunched beam can be O(1021A/m2/rad2) orders of magnitude higher than current XFEL beams. Such prebunched, high brightness electron beams hold the promise for compact and lower cost XEFLs that can produce nanometer radiation with hundreds of GW power in a 10s of centimeter long undulator.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design and optimization of wall-climbing robot impeller by genetic algorithm based on computational fluid dynamics and kriging model

In recent years, wall-climbing robots have begun to replace manual work at heights to reduce economic losses and casualties caused by working at heights. This paper designs a negative pressure adsorption type wall-climbing robot and analyzes the internal fluid movement state of its negative pressure device and the force analysis of the robot when it is adsorbed and balanced. Furthermore, through the experimental prototype, the influence of wall material, robot pose, negative pressure cavity shape and sealing method on the adsorption performance of the wall-climbing robot is explored. The computational fluid dynamics simulation (CFD) simulation method and experimental results are used to verify each other, which proves the correctness of the simulation results. Based on the Kriging surrogate model, the functional relationship between the impeller blade outlet angle, the impeller inlet diameter, the number of blades as the design variables, the negative pressure as the dependent variable was established, and the genetic algorithm (GA) was used to optimize it. Compared with the original design, the optimized design results of impeller parameters have increased the negative pressure value from 3534.75 to 4491.19Â Pa, an increase of 27.06%.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

HideRNAs protect against CRISPR-Cas9 re-cutting after successful single base-pair gene editing

Promiscuous activity of the Streptococcus pyogenes DNA nuclease CRISPR-Cas9 can result in destruction of a successfully modified sequence obtained by templated repair of a Cas9-induced DNA double-strand break. To avoid re-cutting, additional target-site-disruptions (TSDs) are often introduced on top of the desired base-pair alteration in order to suppress target recognition. These TSDs may lower the efficiency of introducing the intended mutation and can cause unexpected phenotypes. Alternatively, successfully edited sites can be protected against Cas9 re-cutting activity. This method exploits the finding that Cas9 complexed to trimmed guideRNAs can still tightly bind specific genomic sequences but lacks nuclease activity. We show here that the presence of a guideRNA plus a trimmed guideRNA that matches the successfully mutated sequence, which we call hideRNA, can enhance the recovery of precise single base-pair substitution events tenfold. The benefit of hideRNAs in generating a single point mutation was demonstrated in cell lines using plasmid-based delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components and in mouse zygotes injected with Cas9/guideRNA plus Cas9/hideRNA ribonucleoprotein complexes. However, hRNA protection sometimes failed, which likely reflects an unfavorable affinity of hRNA/Cas9 versus gRNA/Cas9 for the DNA target site. HideRNAs can easily be implemented into current gene editing protocols and facilitate the recovery of single base-pair substitution. As such, hideRNAs are of great value in gene editing experiments demanding high accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of sintering temperatures on microstructure and electrochemical performances of LiNiCoAlO cathode for high energy lithium ion batteries

In this study, we present a method for synthesizing Ni-rich LiNi0.93Co0.04Al0.03O2 (NCA) with a high-energy cathode material by the solid-phase method. The sintering temperature plays a very important role in the electrochemical performance of the LiNi0.93Co0.04Al0.03O2 since it affects the crystallinity and structural stability. Therefore, various sintering temperatures (660Â Â°C/690Â Â°C/720Â Â°C/750Â Â°C/780Â Â°C/810Â Â°C) are studied to get optimum electrochemical performances. The electrochemical performance of LiNi0.93Co0.04Al0.03O2 sintered at 720Â Â°C shows the highest discharge capacity of 217.48Â mAhÂ gâˆ’1 with excellent Coulombic efficiency of 87.84% at 0.1Â C. Moreover, the LiNi0.93Co0.04Al0.03O2 sintered at 720Â Â°C exhibits excellent rate-capability (181.1Â mAhÂ gâˆ’1 at 2.0Â C) as well as superior cycle stability (95.4% after 80 cycles at 0.5Â C). This is because optimized sintering temperature leads to good structural stability with low cation disorder and residual lithium content.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pressure-induced high-spin/low-spin disproportionated state in the Mott insulator FeBO

The pressure-induced Mott insulator-to-metal transitions are often accompanied by a collapse of magnetic interactions associated with delocalization of 3d electrons and high-spin to low-spin (HS-LS) state transition. Here, we address a long-standing controversy regarding the high-pressure behavior of an archetypal Mott insulator FeBO3 and show the insufficiency of a standard theoretical approach assuming a conventional HS-LS transition for the description of the electronic properties of the Mott insulators at high pressures. Using high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements supplemented by MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy up to pressures"‰~"‰150 GPa, we document an unusual electronic state characterized by a "mixed" HS/LS state with a stable abundance ratio realized in the \(R\overline{3 }c\) crystal structure with a single Fe site within a wide pressure range of"‰~"‰50"“106 GPa. Our results imply an unconventional cooperative (and probably dynamical) nature of the ordering of the HS/LS Fe sites randomly distributed over the lattice, resulting in frustration of magnetic moments.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The interplay between vapour, liquid, and solid phases in laser powder bed fusion

The capability of producing complex, high performance metal parts on demand has established laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) as a promising additive manufacturing technology, yet deeper understanding of the laser-material interaction is crucial to exploit the potential of the process. By simultaneous in-situ synchrotron x-ray and schlieren imaging, we probe directly the interconnected fluid dynamics of the vapour jet formed by the laser and the depression it produces in the melt pool. The combined imaging shows the formation of a stable plume over stable surface depressions, which becomes chaotic following transition to a full keyhole. We quantify process instability across several parameter sets by analysing keyhole and plume morphologies, and identify a previously unreported threshold of the energy input required for stable line scans. The effect of the powder layer and its impact on process stability is explored. These high-speed visualisations of the fluid mechanics governing LPBF enable us to identify unfavourable process dynamics associated with unwanted porosity, aiding the design of process windows at higher power and speed, and providing the potential for in-process monitoring of process stability.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum model for supercontinuum generation process

A quantum theory is established for the propagation of electromagnetic waves in highly nonlinear dispersive optical fibers. By applying the method recently presented dispersion terms and retarded response of the medium are included for the propagation of light in a fiber in this work. A coupled stochastic generalized nonlinear SchrÃ¶dinger equation (GNLSE) is obtained via the coherent positive-P representation to describe the supercontinuum generation process. This coupled quantum-stochastic equation is applied to obtain the linearized fluctuation equation for studying quantum noise and the fluctuation in the vicinity of the formed solitons in the supercontinuum generation process in the region of anomalous dispersion. Also, these equations can be used to study the soliton self-frequency shift quantum mechanically. Finally, we simulate the obtained coupled stochastic generalized nonlinear SchrÃ¶dinger in the mean case and compare our simulation results with experimental results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromium removal from tannery wastewaters with a strong cation exchange resin and species analysis of chromium by MINEQL+"‰

Chromium (III) salts are highly applied for tanning purpose in tannery industries. The purpose of this study was removal and recovery of chromium(III) from tannery wastewater with a strong cation exchange resin. For this purpose, Amberlite 252 ZU was chosen as a strong cation exchange resin. In the first part of this study, The MINEQL+"‰computer program was applied depending on the optimum concentration and pH for determining Cr species in aqueous solutions. The second part of the work consists of measuring the exchange equilibrium of H+"‰ions and Cr(III) ions. Therefore, solutions containing fixed amounts of chromium were brought into contact with different amounts of resins. The evaluation of the obtained equilibrium parameters was done by surface complexing theory. Retention and regeneration steps were successfully performed in the column without any significant change up to 10 cycles. Efficiency was between 90 and 98% in removal studies, and between 81 and 92% in recovery studies. The results showed that a strong cation exchange resin Amberlite 252 ZU can be successfully used for chromium removal and recovery.
CHEMISTRY

