Chemistry

CHCl/triethanolamine: a new mixed solvent for preparing high-molecular-weight main-chain benzoxazines through Mannich-type polycondensation

By Ping Wang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMannich-type polycondensation with 4,4'-diaminodiphenylmethane (DDM), 2,2-bis(4-hydroxyphenol) propane (BPA) and paraformaldehyde (PF) in different solvents was carried out to prepare main-chain benzoxazines. When pure CHCl3 was used as the solvent, the decomposition rate of PF in CHCl3 was very slow, thus preventing gelation caused by the formation of triazine in the early...

