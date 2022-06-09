CHCl/triethanolamine: a new mixed solvent for preparing high-molecular-weight main-chain benzoxazines through Mannich-type polycondensation

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO