Queer Dharma Morning – An in-person retreat for LGBTQIA+. 445 Farrington Street , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103. Queer Dharma Morning is an in-person retreat for LGBTQIA+ people to practice together in the tradition of Zen Buddhism led by and in the company of others in the queer community. The retreat will include sitting, walking, guided meditation, yoga, and some time for reflection and sharing. Includes an informal lunch. People with all levels of meditation experience are welcome.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO