Chicago, IL

Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago. They say a...

Chicago cop who struggled with Black woman on beach resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park last summer has resigned from the department. A Chicago Department spokesperson says Officer Bruce Dyker resigned in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him. Dyker, who was placed on desk duty shortly after the incident, had been a Chicago officer since 1998. Videos showing Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight in August 2021, as she walked her dog at North Avenue Beach later went viral and prompted a police investigation. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “quite disturbed” by the videos.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man who saved man on train tracks gets free car

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who jumped onto train tracks to rescue someone who had fallen onto an electrified rail during a fight at an L station earned more than praise for his heroic act. Twenty-year-old Anthony Perry was surprised Wednesday with a 2009 Audi A8 from the founder of a local anti-violence group. Perry said the car will make his life “way easier.” The South Side resident has been taking two buses and a train to get to his job with Amazon Fresh in suburban Oak Lawn. On Monday, he got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line when he noticed a nearly unconscious man on the electrified third rail of the tracks. He jumped down on the tracks and pulled the man to safety.
CHICAGO, IL
Compeer Financial donates to IVCC Ag Complex

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture program recently received a $13,000 donation from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America for future phases of its ag complex. Since December 2019, IVCC has received four Compeer Financial grants totaling $53,000 in addition to two annual scholarships. The donation will purchase instructional equipment for the new ag complex south of campus.
OGLESBY, IL

