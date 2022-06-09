Fireworks fund seeking donations in Amboy

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture program recently received a $13,000 donation from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America for future phases of its ag complex. Since December 2019, IVCC has received four Compeer Financial grants totaling $53,000 in addition to two annual scholarships. The donation will purchase instructional equipment for the new ag complex south of campus.
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who jumped onto train tracks to rescue someone who had fallen onto an electrified rail during a fight at an L station earned more than praise for his heroic act. Twenty-year-old Anthony Perry was surprised Wednesday with a 2009 Audi A8 from the founder of a local anti-violence group. Perry said the car will make his life “way easier.” The South Side resident has been taking two buses and a train to get to his job with Amazon Fresh in suburban Oak Lawn. On Monday, he got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line when he noticed a nearly unconscious man on the electrified third rail of the tracks. He jumped down on the tracks and pulled the man to safety.
OGLESBY – A new short-term program designed to help incoming college students adjust to college and thrive once they’re on campus will launch this summer at Illinois Valley Community College. The summer bridge program, “Get Set,” provides “a quick burst of intense support” to boost learning and coping strategies, academic skills, familiarity with campus technology and connect to academic and social resources.
