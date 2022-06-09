Fireworks fund seeking donations in Amboy

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who jumped onto train tracks to rescue someone who had fallen onto an electrified rail during a fight at an L station earned more than praise for his heroic act. Twenty-year-old Anthony Perry was surprised Wednesday with a 2009 Audi A8 from the founder of a local anti-violence group. Perry said the car will make his life “way easier.” The South Side resident has been taking two buses and a train to get to his job with Amazon Fresh in suburban Oak Lawn. On Monday, he got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line when he noticed a nearly unconscious man on the electrified third rail of the tracks. He jumped down on the tracks and pulled the man to safety.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO