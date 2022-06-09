The Cardinals Continue to work toward Football Season

Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park’s Pool is back open after rehabilitating the facility. Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director with City of London Tourism said there were structural and mechanical problems, so they called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced. With $200,000 in funding from the City of London Tourism, the pool, along with all the pumps, the water lines and the chemical system were rehabilitated. They also replaced the grading along the pool and did some work on the slides. Williams said this is the only public community pool in the area and draws crowds from other areas and well. He said last weekend they were sold out with about 30% of Laurel County residents and the remainder from out of county or out of state. The pool is open from 12-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

LONDON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO