ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

The Cardinals Continue to work toward Football Season

By Eric Criswell
z93country.com
 3 days ago

As we move further into June, the Wayne County Football Cardinals continue to prepare for the upcoming season. Head Coach, Tyler Guffey tells...

z93country.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Here are scores from the KHSAA state baseball and softball tournament. The Lady Mustangs (34-2) will face the Lexington Catholic Lady Knights (29-6) in the semifinals Saturday at John Cropp Stadium, with the first pitch at 10 a.m. Listen live on 99.5 The Fan or this link https://v7player.wostreaming.net/6529. Photo by...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Woodford Co. baseball bounced in state semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Winning a state championship produces the thrill of a lifetime for high school athletes. The Woodford County baseball team experienced that thrill back in 2012, winning its first state title in school history. A decade later, the Yellow Jackets looked to replicate that magic...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Traffic warning: Upcoming event could lead to street backups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to prepare the public for some possible upcoming traffic changes. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event is taking place at Beech Bend Raceway Friday afternoon and Saturday. This racing event is expecting over 15,000 people in attendance, which may lead to some traffic backups on the streets surrounding Beech Bend.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball adds Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to the 2022-23 roster

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has added Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to its roster, the school announced Thursday. Darbyshire, a guard from Cincinnati (OH), and Horn, a guard from Austin (TX), will join the 2022-23 roster as walk-on freshmen. Darbyshire played for Sycamore High School and the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, KY
Sports
County
Wayne County, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
fanrecap.com

Karmello English will use first official visit at Kentucky

Karmello English is the middle of a tug-of-war between two schools, Kentucky and Auburn. The Wildcats are striking first. This weekend Kentucky will receive his first official visit. The talented wide receiver confirmed his upcoming plans Thursday afternoon on social media. This will not be English’s first trip to Lexington....
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County couple is a little richer after a stop while running some errands. Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie stopped for gas at the One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard on Sunday. We are told they bought some Win Win Win scratch-off tickets and ended up with one ticket that won them $100,000.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Country music star films music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The charm of a small town can’t be beat. Tim Dugger, country music star, sings about it in his music video ‘Heart of a Small Town’…which was filmed right here in Bowling Green. “When he threw out Bowling Green I said sure I’d love...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#American Football#The Cardinals Continue
z93country.com

Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Puffy Fried Bread (Sopapillas) by Charlotte Conley

Puffy Fried Bread (Sopapillas) Thaw bread dough. Heat 1- or 2-inches salad oil in a small pan to 375 degrees on a deep-fat frying thermometer. Tear off lumps of dough ¾ inch in diameter, stretched thin, and drop into oil. Cook, turning for about 1 ½ minute or until well browned. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot or reheat on a baking sheet in a 375-degree oven for about 5 minutes. Dip each bite in a mixture of honey heated with butter. Makes about 60.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Levi Jackson Pool Is Back Open

Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park’s Pool is back open after rehabilitating the facility. Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director with City of London Tourism said there were structural and mechanical problems, so they called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced. With $200,000 in funding from the City of London Tourism, the pool, along with all the pumps, the water lines and the chemical system were rehabilitated. They also replaced the grading along the pool and did some work on the slides. Williams said this is the only public community pool in the area and draws crowds from other areas and well. He said last weekend they were sold out with about 30% of Laurel County residents and the remainder from out of county or out of state. The pool is open from 12-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KISS 106

Massive Butterfly Greenhouse Makes A Perfect Day Trip In Kentucky

Attention to all you nature lovers! Thousands of spectacular butterflies of every size and color are waiting to meet you at the Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries. The 2022 season begins on Saturday. Growing up on 100 acres in Northern Michigan, I've always loved nature. We always had an abundance...
foxlexington.com

Strange stowaway takes ride through Madison, Fayette counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is searching for the owner of an adventurous hen. Are you missing a golden feather, brown-eyed, firm-footed hen with just a little bit of attitude? Well, an Amazon delivery truck worked double duty as a taxi on Thursday. The...
WTVQ

Girl hit by stray bullet in Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a young girl Friday. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of East Sixth Street around 6 p.m. Friday. Police say a girl was riding in a car with her...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Bourbon Festival hosting barbecue cookout at Dant Crossing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Bourbon Festival organizers are hosting a barbecue cookout. Local distillery teams and professional pit masters are cooking off at Dant Crossing, an event venue at Log Still Distillery in New Haven. A distillery invitational ends at 9 p.m. Friday, but they will be back from...
wcluradio.com

Best of Barren scam circulating around community

GLASGOW — Several winners named by WCLU Radio and Forever Communications in this year’s “Best of Barren” contest fell victim to at least one scammer Friday who allegedly contacted them and tried to create a plaque for money. The Best of Barren contest ended May 31,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Car flips on side after being hit on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency crews work to flip over a car after it was struck by another vehicle, Thursday morning on Tates Creek Road. The accident happened around 5 a.m. at the Gainesway Intersection. According to the Lexington Police Department, the car was flipped over on its side after being struck on it’s passenger side by another vehicle.
wkyufm.org

Somerset to unveil renovated theatre Saturday

A 100-year-old cinema in Somerset will be in the spotlight Saturday, June 11, at a community open house to showcase the rebirth of the Virginia Theatre. The $2.3 million dollar renovation of the arts and culture facility will bring new life to a beloved downtown building, after it was vacant for more 25 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy