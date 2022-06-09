ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Berlin car crash: Driving into pedestrians was ‘deliberate act of a psychologically ill man’, say police

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAp9a_0g5L6EBr00

The 29-year-old driver who killed a teacher and injured 14 students by ploughing into them in central Berlin on Wednesday morning may be mentally unwell, German officials have said.

After hitting pedestrians and then crashing into a shop near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Breitscheidplatz, the German-Armenian man, who has been named by local media as Gor H, was stopped by bystanders and was later detained by police.

"The latest evidence suggests this is a case of a mentally ill person running amok," Iris Spranger, Berlin’s interior affairs minister, said of the attack .

A statement from police said investigations pointed to the “deliberate act of a psychologically ill man”.

Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s mayor, said on Thursday that the attacker appeared to be suffering from mental illness.

The city’s mayor added that investigators were trying to learn more about a possible motive, saying they were attempting “to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making”.

Gor H’s sister, whose car was used in the rampage, told the German daily Bild that her brother “has serious problems”, while their neighbours described him as a “loving and nice person”.

The secondary school teacher who died in the incident was in the German capital on a school trip from the small town of Bad Arolsen in Hesse state. Another teacher is fighting for his life following the incident.

The fire service said on Wednesday that 12 people were injured and six were in a life-threatening condition. The police later said 14 students were among this group.

Speaking after the attack, a government spokesperson said: “The federal government has of course learned of this terrible incident in Berlin today and is very concerned and distressed about it.”

"Our thoughts, our sympathy are with the injured and their relatives,” they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Nbly_0g5L6EBr00

The Scottish-American actor John Barrowman was at the scene shortly after the incident. "I heard the bang and the crash when we were in a store, and then we came out and we just saw the carnage," he tweeted.

The attack occurred near the place where Anis Amri, a Tunisian man, killed 11 people and injured dozens of others when he drove a truck into a busy Christmas market on 19 December, 2016.

German investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements from a 29-year-old man who rammed his car into a group of schoolchildren and killed a teacher in Berlin, the city’s mayor, Franziska Giffey, said on Thursday.

The authorities have established that the German-Armenian man was severely mentally ill but had yet to understand any motive for Wednesday’s incident, or any possible connection to posters about Turkey found in the back of his car, she said.

Families were in mourning for the teacher who was killed while taking schoolchildren on a trip to the German capital from the small town of Bad Arolsen, in the state of Hesse.

The crash injured around 30 people, including 14 students, seven of whom were severely hurt and taken to hospital, police said. Another male teacher was also severely injured, and 17 passers-by sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A statement from police said investigations pointed to the “deliberate act of a psychologically ill man”.

The incident took place in a busy shopping district near the site of a fatal attack in 2016, when a truck ram

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franziska Giffey
Person
John Barrowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Police#Driving#Mental Illness#German#Gor H
The Independent

Police forced to apologise after smashing car window of man who accused officers of racial profiling

Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.The items were found Sunday afternoon, and were carried by Federal Police officers by boat to Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search. In a statement Sunday night, police said they had identified the items as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert.The backpack, which was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Missing Colorado woman's body found in trash bag in her old home

Police found the remains of a Colorado woman who has been missing for just over four years. Authorities confirmed via genetic testing that human remains found in a trash bag inside a manhole at 82-year-old Sylvia Frens's last residence were, in fact, hers. Frens was previously reported missing by concerned family members in 2018. An autopsy revealed that her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and ruled her death a homicide.
Complex

Mysterious ‘Wolfman-Like’ Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

A bizarre image caught on CCTV footage has left Texas residents and internet sleuths scratching their heads. According to NBC 5, the photo in question was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Amarillo Zoo. The image appears to show the silhouette of a strange-looking figure walking alongside a chain-link fence. Though the details are hard to distinguish, the figure looks as though it had a dog-like face and the ability to move on its hind legs.
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

‘Not again’: This filmmaker couple’s harrowing video of mass shootings is fueling thousands of calls for gun reform

James and Tiffany Dugger were sitting in their Portland office when news started breaking about a school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.“We saw it come over the television and we both just said: Not again,” the married couple, who run Eleven Films, tell The Independent in an email. “Not f’ing again. We cried. Again.“And their ages ... it felt like a gut punch.  We have one daughter left in college and we can’t help but see her Second Grade face in their faces. This is a tragedy that no one should ever forget or look away from. SOMETHING must be done.”The pair...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy