Covid Cases Back on the Rise

Cases of an unusual type of hepatitis that appears to only affect children are being investigated by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state health departments. As of Thursday, 274 cases of what is described as “Hepatitis of unknown cause” had been reported in...
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Thursday issues a statement on the rising cases of Covid in the area. Health officials are asking that everyone eligible for a booster, get one and if you haven’t had the primary series now is a good time to get those. The strain which is circulating now is very contagious, but so far is not producing more hospitalizations.
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes across the area. The governor celebrated some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Mayfield. Construction of the three homes was made possible with funding from the Team Western...
Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children are being reported in five Kentucky counties, including two in the Pennyrile region. The Department of Public Health confirmed six cases of the illness in the commonwealth yesterday between the ages of 8 months and 4 years old. Officials say there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade, and Bourbon counties, while Jefferson County has two possible cases.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 9th over the national baby formula shortage. Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of the Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
FRANKLIN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky kicked off a new program aimed at identifying risk factors for dementia early on, particularly in underserved communities. The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging brought the “Health Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass” program to a fair in Frankfort Saturday. The...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 9, 2022) – Following his actions to freeze vehicle property taxes for two years and halt a statutorily scheduled increase in the state’s per-gallon gas tax, today, Gov. Andy Beshear took further action aimed at helping Kentuckians save at the pump as well as combating baby formula price gouging.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Gas is almost averaging $5 per gallon nationwide. To ease the price at the pump for some Kentuckians, Lexington is offering free $25 gas gift cards to all who get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot this weekend. What You Need To Know. Kentuckians can get...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky group is distributing $3.1 million in grants to nonprofits across the Commonwealth June 13 through 17 according to a press release. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) will support 314 charities across the state, and this year’s Good Works Program will impact more than 3.9 million people.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In a letter, Governor Andy Beshear requested a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and for them to remove a requirement that more “costly” and “reformulated” fuel be sold in many urban areas. You can read the full letter here. According to...
Following the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, state and federal lawmakers are considering policy initiatives to better secure public schools. Among ideas being hotly debated is the addition of armed school resource officers (SRO), strengthening security infrastructure on campuses, better-addressing youth mental health in schools, and even adopting “red flag” gun laws.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will assume full responsibility later this month of issuing all state driver's license and ID cards. The process has been underway for months, but the final eight counties will make the transition June 27. “It’s a new era of driver licensing in...
Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
The Green River is 384 miles long, arising in the foothills of the Appalachians in Lincoln County, flowing northwestward through central and western Kentucky to its confluence with the Ohio River near Spottsville, in Henderson County. The Green River basin drains 9,430 square miles. It is the longest tributary to...
