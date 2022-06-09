ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Covid Cases Back on the Rise

By Eric Criswell
z93country.com
 3 days ago

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 20 new COVID cases in Wayne County last...

z93country.com

z93country.com

Health Department Reiterates the need for Covid Vaccines

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Thursday issues a statement on the rising cases of Covid in the area. Health officials are asking that everyone eligible for a booster, get one and if you haven’t had the primary series now is a good time to get those. The strain which is circulating now is very contagious, but so far is not producing more hospitalizations.
