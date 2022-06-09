Eli Morgan flourishing in new bullpen role with Guardians

Following a difficult rookie season as a starter, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Eli Morgan has had a complete turnaround following his transition to the bullpen.

In 2021, Morgan started 18 games for Cleveland, with a 5-7 record and 5.34 ERA. The 26-year-old struggled with allowing home runs as well, giving up 20 in 89.1 innings.

Since moving to the bullpen in 2022, Morgan’s ERA has dropped to just 1.95 while allowing only two home runs in 27.2 innings. He’s also struck out 34 opponents compared to only four walks.

“Getting more reps is huge,” Morgan said after the Guardians 4-0 win on Wednesday night. “My arm is at a point now where I’m used to the quick outings, quicker turns. This was my first back-to-back, which was a huge [goal] to cross off my list, but I’ve been ready for it for some time now. I think just adapting to the shorter outings, knowing that I can get in there any day, I’m getting used to it. It’s helping.”

Morgan has been one of the top relievers in all of baseball since May 13th. He has thrown 14.1 consecutive innings of scoreless baseball, leading the MLB in average (.068, 3-for-44) and WHIP (0.35) during that span.

Coming into 2022, the Guardians bullpen had some lingering questions, but with Morgan’s transformation, it seems the club is well on their way to having a stalwart for years to come.

Can’t Forget about Andrés

Andrés Giménez has not only been one of the most improved players for the Guardians in 2022, but also one of the best players on the team this season.

The 23-year-old shortstop had his fair share of struggles in 2021, batting .218 and getting sent back and forth down I-71 to the Columbus Clippers, but still flashed defensive prowess across the infield.

Now in 2022, Giménez still has the impressive defense, but now is making a leap at the plate, batting .310 with 7 home runs and 30 runs batted in, including an RBI double in the second inning. In his last ten starts, Giménez has hit safely in all ten while batting .389 with a 1.158 OPS during that span.

With prospects like Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, and Bryan Rocchio all knocking at the door for an opportunity in the minor leagues, it’s clear that Giménez is proving that he needs to be a factor in the long-term plans for Guardians president Chris Antonetti and the front office.