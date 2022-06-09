ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
A mechanical engineer with no prior knowledge of coding get’s fired from his first job and goes on to create one of the most revolutionary decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the history of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. From such humble beginnings to a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and...

Hackernoon

Is Dogecoin Headed to Twitter, The Moon, or Throughout The Universe?

By now everybody knows about Elon Musk's “proposed” Twitter acquisition and that his public championing of Dogecoin is still very much alive. He recently stated on Twitter that Dogecoin “has potential as a currency.”. Even during his Texas Tesla Gigafactory celebration, he had a fanciful drone light...
Elon Musk Comments Positively on “Dogecoin Web69” In Context of Dorsey’s BTC Web5


Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Shiba & Solana – American Wrap 07 June

Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth. Bitcoin price saw a false breakout on Monday as the price optimistically rose above $31,500, only to be furiously rejected by the bears shortly after. FXStreet’s very own analyst Akash Grimath warned of the potential fake-out on his Twitter account while dually forecasting a 5-1 trade setup for the bears.
The arrest heard ’round the crypto world

Last week, we discussed $4.5 billion in new crypto funds from a16z. This week, we’re talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch’s newsletter page. crimes...
Ethereum [ETH] and what’s to come with the ‘Merge’s’ first testnet run underway

Ethereum developers have successfully merged the veteran Ropsten testnet with its beacon chain. This marks one of the last steps before the ultimate penultimate mainnet transition scheduled for August. In other news, whale activity is signaling a price reversal for Ethereum investors. Coming soon…. Prominent Ethereum whisperer Paritosh updated on...
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Comes To “The World’s Longest Running Crypto Exchange”

The world’s “longest running crypto exchange” has listed the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) after initially planning on doing so back in December of last year. The exchange’s announcement saying it would support SHIB included other assets that are already listed, including dYdX ($DYDX), Gala ($GALA), and Perpetual Protocol ($PERP).
The future of cryptocurrency


HackerNoon

Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH?

Want to make a profit on Ethereum trading? It’s simple. All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. Put the difference in your pocket – that’s the profit. These instructions seem simple, but making a profit isn’t always that easy – especially in the world of cryptocurrency. Market volatility sends the ETH price up and down like a pogo stick, rising and falling dramatically with no warning and no obvious cause. Last week’s 100 € purchase may be worth 200 € today – or 50 €.
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

