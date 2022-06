Governor Larry Hogan today announced the next step in the strategy to address congestion and future traffic demand crossing the Chesapeake Bay. The launch of the Bay Crossing Study Tier 2 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) follows completion of the Tier 1 NEPA in April, and continues the governor’s unprecedented efforts to provide congestion relief for generations to come at the Bay Bridge, and along its 22 miles of approach highways.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO