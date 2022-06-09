ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optical control of exciton spin dynamics in layered metal halide perovskites via polaronic state formation

By Sean A. Bourelle
Cover picture for the articleOne of the open challenges of spintronics is to control the spin relaxation mechanisms. Layered metal-halide perovskites are an emerging class of semiconductors which possess a soft crystal lattice that strongly couples electronic and vibrational states and show promise for spintronic applications. Here, we investigate the impact of such strong coupling...

Related
Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
ASTRONOMY
Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Science
Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
Development of a DNA barcode library of plants in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia and Monographs for authentication of herbal products

Traditional herbal medicine has long been practiced as a method of health care in many countries worldwide. The usage of herbal products has been increasing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. However, admixture and adulteration are concerns regarding the quality of herbal medicine, including its safety and efficacy. WeÂ aimed to develop a reference DNA barcode library of plants listed in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia (THP) and Monographs of Selected Thai Materia Medica (TMM) (n"‰="‰101 plant species) using four core barcode regions, namely, the ITS2,Â matK,Â rbcL andÂ trnH-psbA intergenic spacer regions, for authentication of the plant origin of raw materials and herbal products. Checking sequences from samples obtained from local markets and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) against our digital reference DNA barcode system revealed the authenticity of eighteen out of twenty tested samples as claimed on their labels. Two samples, no. 3 and 13, were not Cyanthillium cinereum (L.) H.Rob. and Pueraria candollei Wall. ex Benth. as claimed, respectively. They were recognized as Emilia sonchifolia (L.) DC. and Butea superba (Roxb.), respectively. Hence, it is important for the Thai FDA or regulatory agencies to immediately initiate strict enforcement for the development of pharmacopoeial standards as well as revisions or modifications of available regulatory guidelines and to implement close monitoring for the quality control of herbal products in terms of authentication before they enter the herbal market. TheÂ centralized digital reference DNA barcode database developed hereÂ could play a very important role in monitoring or checking the authenticity of medicinal plants.
SCIENCE
Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE
Excellence in dental research: nominated scholars for the Nobel Prize 1901-1950 with a focus on Lady May Mellanby (1882-1978) and Walter Hess (1885-1980)

Why has no dentist received the Nobel Prize so far? To answer that question, we need to take a closer look at the prize candidates. This article presents an overview of scholars in the field of dental research who were nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during the first half of the twentieth century. Drawing on archival sources in the archive of the Nobel Committee, we focus on the physiologist, Lady May Mellanby (1882-1978) and the dentist, Walter Hess (1885-1980). While Hess did not reach the shortlist, Mellanby was judged 'prize-worthy' by the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine but she never received the award in the end. In this paper, we discuss the impact of their work among dentists.
SCIENCE
A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
High critical current density and high-tolerance superconductivity in high-entropy alloy thin films

High-entropy alloy (HEA) superconductors-a new class of functional materials-can be utilized stably under extreme conditions, such as in space environments, owing to their high mechanical hardness and excellent irradiation tolerance. However, the feasibility of practical applications of HEA superconductors has not yet been demonstrated because the critical current density (Jc) for HEA superconductors has not yet been adequately characterized. Here, we report the fabrication of high-quality superconducting (SC) thin films of Ta"“Nb"“Hf"“Zr"“Ti HEAs via a pulsed laser deposition. The thin films exhibit a large Jc of >1 MA cmâˆ’2 at 4.2"‰K and are therefore favorable for SC devices as well as large-scale applications. In addition, they show extremely robust superconductivity to irradiation-induced disorder controlled by the dose of Kr-ion irradiation. The superconductivity of the HEA films is more than 1000 times more resistant to displacement damage than that of other promising superconductors with technological applications, such as MgB2, Nb3Sn, Fe-based superconductors, and high-Tc cuprate superconductors. These results demonstrate that HEA superconductors have considerable potential for use under extreme conditions, such as in aerospace applications, nuclear fusion reactors, and high-field SC magnets.
CHEMISTRY
Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Central shutdown and surrounding activation of aftershocks from megathrust earthquake stress transfer

Megathrust earthquakes release and transfer stress that has accumulated over hundreds of years, leading to large aftershocks that can be highly destructive. Understanding the spatiotemporal pattern of megathrust aftershocks is key to mitigating the seismic hazard. However, conflicting observations show aftershocks concentrated either along the rupture surface itself, along its periphery or well beyond it, and they can persist for a few years to decades. Here we present aftershock data following the four largest megathrust earthquakes since 1960, focusing on the change in seismicity rate following the best-recorded 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which shows an initially high aftershock rate on the rupture surface that quickly shuts down, while a zone up to ten times larger forms a ring of enhanced seismicity around it. We find that the aftershock pattern of Tohoku and the three other megathrusts can be explained by rate and state Coulomb stress transfer. We suggest that the shutdown in seismicity in the rupture zone may persist for centuries, leaving seismicity gaps that can be used to identify prehistoric megathrust events. In contrast, the seismicity of the surrounding area decays over 4"“6 decades, increasing the seismic hazard after a megathrust earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
Magnetostructural coupling in RFeO (R"‰="‰Nd, Tb, Eu and Gd)

We investigate the interplay of magnetization and lattice vibrations in rare-earth orthoferrites RFeO3, with a specific focus on non-symmetry-breaking anomalies. To do so, we study the magnetization, magnon excitations and lattice dynamics as a function of temperature in NdFeO3, TbFeO3, EuFeO3 and GdFeO3. The magnetization shows distinct temperature anomalous behavior for all investigated rare-earth orthoferrites, even in the compounds with no phase transitions occurring at those temperatures. Through spin"“phonon coupling, these magnetic changes are mirrored by the FeO6 rotation mode for all the studied RFeO3, revealing a common magnetostructural effect associated with the octahedra rotations. The R3+ oscillation modes evidence a Fe3+/R3+ spins cross-talk for the NdFeO3 and TbFeO3 cases. Our work sheds light into the common magnetostructural coupling in rare-earth orthoferrites, and the important role of magnetic anisotropy and spin"“orbit coupling strength of the R"“Fe interactions on the spin-reorientation transition at high temperatures.
PHYSICS

