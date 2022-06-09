ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Room-temperature high-precision printing of flexible wireless electronics based on MXene inks

By Yuzhou Shao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless technologies-supported printed flexible electronics are crucial for the Internet of Things (IoTs), human-machine interaction, wearable and biomedical applications. However, the challenges to existing printing approaches remain, such as low printing precision, difficulty in conformal printing, complex ink formulations and processes. Here we present a room-temperature direct printing strategy for flexible...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High critical current density and high-tolerance superconductivity in high-entropy alloy thin films

High-entropy alloy (HEA) superconductors-a new class of functional materials-can be utilized stably under extreme conditions, such as in space environments, owing to their high mechanical hardness and excellent irradiation tolerance. However, the feasibility of practical applications of HEA superconductors has not yet been demonstrated because the critical current density (Jc) for HEA superconductors has not yet been adequately characterized. Here, we report the fabrication of high-quality superconducting (SC) thin films of Ta"“Nb"“Hf"“Zr"“Ti HEAs via a pulsed laser deposition. The thin films exhibit a large Jc of >1 MA cmâˆ’2 at 4.2"‰K and are therefore favorable for SC devices as well as large-scale applications. In addition, they show extremely robust superconductivity to irradiation-induced disorder controlled by the dose of Kr-ion irradiation. The superconductivity of the HEA films is more than 1000 times more resistant to displacement damage than that of other promising superconductors with technological applications, such as MgB2, Nb3Sn, Fe-based superconductors, and high-Tc cuprate superconductors. These results demonstrate that HEA superconductors have considerable potential for use under extreme conditions, such as in aerospace applications, nuclear fusion reactors, and high-field SC magnets.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Best 3D Printer for 2022

3D printing is an amazing technology that allows you to create objects from a digital file. It's perfect for solving supply-chain issues because you can print the missing parts at home. Plus, it's great for indulging your inner creative self. You can print anything you can imagine, from board game miniatures to Star Wars props.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Central shutdown and surrounding activation of aftershocks from megathrust earthquake stress transfer

Megathrust earthquakes release and transfer stress that has accumulated over hundreds of years, leading to large aftershocks that can be highly destructive. Understanding the spatiotemporal pattern of megathrust aftershocks is key to mitigating the seismic hazard. However, conflicting observations show aftershocks concentrated either along the rupture surface itself, along its periphery or well beyond it, and they can persist for a few years to decades. Here we present aftershock data following the four largest megathrust earthquakes since 1960, focusing on the change in seismicity rate following the best-recorded 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which shows an initially high aftershock rate on the rupture surface that quickly shuts down, while a zone up to ten times larger forms a ring of enhanced seismicity around it. We find that the aftershock pattern of Tohoku and the three other megathrusts can be explained by rate and state Coulomb stress transfer. We suggest that the shutdown in seismicity in the rupture zone may persist for centuries, leaving seismicity gaps that can be used to identify prehistoric megathrust events. In contrast, the seismicity of the surrounding area decays over 4"“6 decades, increasing the seismic hazard after a megathrust earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Development of a DNA barcode library of plants in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia and Monographs for authentication of herbal products

Traditional herbal medicine has long been practiced as a method of health care in many countries worldwide. The usage of herbal products has been increasing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. However, admixture and adulteration are concerns regarding the quality of herbal medicine, including its safety and efficacy. WeÂ aimed to develop a reference DNA barcode library of plants listed in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia (THP) and Monographs of Selected Thai Materia Medica (TMM) (n"‰="‰101 plant species) using four core barcode regions, namely, the ITS2,Â matK,Â rbcL andÂ trnH-psbA intergenic spacer regions, for authentication of the plant origin of raw materials and herbal products. Checking sequences from samples obtained from local markets and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) against our digital reference DNA barcode system revealed the authenticity of eighteen out of twenty tested samples as claimed on their labels. Two samples, no. 3 and 13, were not Cyanthillium cinereum (L.) H.Rob. and Pueraria candollei Wall. ex Benth. as claimed, respectively. They were recognized as Emilia sonchifolia (L.) DC. and Butea superba (Roxb.), respectively. Hence, it is important for the Thai FDA or regulatory agencies to immediately initiate strict enforcement for the development of pharmacopoeial standards as well as revisions or modifications of available regulatory guidelines and to implement close monitoring for the quality control of herbal products in terms of authentication before they enter the herbal market. TheÂ centralized digital reference DNA barcode database developed hereÂ could play a very important role in monitoring or checking the authenticity of medicinal plants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design and optimization of wall-climbing robot impeller by genetic algorithm based on computational fluid dynamics and kriging model

In recent years, wall-climbing robots have begun to replace manual work at heights to reduce economic losses and casualties caused by working at heights. This paper designs a negative pressure adsorption type wall-climbing robot and analyzes the internal fluid movement state of its negative pressure device and the force analysis of the robot when it is adsorbed and balanced. Furthermore, through the experimental prototype, the influence of wall material, robot pose, negative pressure cavity shape and sealing method on the adsorption performance of the wall-climbing robot is explored. The computational fluid dynamics simulation (CFD) simulation method and experimental results are used to verify each other, which proves the correctness of the simulation results. Based on the Kriging surrogate model, the functional relationship between the impeller blade outlet angle, the impeller inlet diameter, the number of blades as the design variables, the negative pressure as the dependent variable was established, and the genetic algorithm (GA) was used to optimize it. Compared with the original design, the optimized design results of impeller parameters have increased the negative pressure value from 3534.75 to 4491.19Â Pa, an increase of 27.06%.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY

