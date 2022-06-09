ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

MSU Law students among Varnum summer associates

legalnews.com
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD HILLS. –If you were to judge Plunkett Cooney’s 2022 summer associate class based solely on school mascots, the firm may be viewed as having one of the toughest sounding classes in the nation. The firm recently welcomed “Spartan” Jake Hendricks from Michigan State University College of...

legalnews.com

legalnews.com

Law student relished role in leading Moot Court board

Growing up, Gilbert Morrison was often told, “You like to argue, you should be a lawyer.”. But the main influence on a career in law first came in high school, when he shadowed the legal team from Blue Cross/Blue Shield. “After spending the day with them, my wheels started...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

The State Bar of Michigan has received reports of a fraudulent email being sent to Michigan attorneys. The emails are from a “Jacqui Salmon” (salmon @access-american bar.org) with the subject “Request for Info – State Bar of Michigan.” The email is believed to be a phishing scam to solicit personal information. SBM members should not respond to the email and should not submit any personal information. A contact number included in the email is to a non-working phone number. The email uses the name of an individual who previously worked for the American Bar Association and cites the State Bar of Michigan to try to trick recipients into replying or otherwise cooperating.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Special occasion: Event serves as defining moment for new judge

Flanked by her sisters Sangeeta and Swati, Patel counts each of her siblings “among my best friends in life.” Both of her sisters live in Denver, while a brother resides in New York. Legal News. It seems only fitting that the June 6 investiture ceremony for Judge Sima...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

State’s top court OKs $100 increase in attorney dues. The cost of working as an attorney in Michigan will be going up by $100 later this year. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court approved a 32 percent overall increase in dues that will take effect Oct. 1. Lawyers will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Education
legalnews.com

All in the family - Part 2

Shelby Lubienski (center) recently graduated from Wayne State University Law School and is happy to continue her family’s tradition of practicing law. Her grandfather George Lubienski (left) and her father Paul Lubienski (right) are also Wayne Law graduates. During a recent celebration, the three generations posed for a photo while showing off a photo (held by Shelby) that captured a similar event in 1985. That year, Paul joined the bar and the Detroit Legal News took a photo of him, titled “All in the family,” while he celebrated with other Lubienski attorneys at the time which included Rodney, Walter, Stanley, George, Casimir, Ricardo and Paul. Stanley was George’s father and Ricardo and Walter were George’s brothers.
DETROIT, MI

