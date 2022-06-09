Attorney Garett Koger joins Fraser Trebilcock

The State Bar of Michigan has received reports of a fraudulent email being sent to Michigan attorneys. The emails are from a “Jacqui Salmon” (salmon @access-american bar.org) with the subject “Request for Info – State Bar of Michigan.” The email is believed to be a phishing scam to solicit personal information. SBM members should not respond to the email and should not submit any personal information. A contact number included in the email is to a non-working phone number. The email uses the name of an individual who previously worked for the American Bar Association and cites the State Bar of Michigan to try to trick recipients into replying or otherwise cooperating.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO