Attorney Garett Koger joins Fraser Trebilcock

Shelby Lubienski (center) recently graduated from Wayne State University Law School and is happy to continue her family’s tradition of practicing law. Her grandfather George Lubienski (left) and her father Paul Lubienski (right) are also Wayne Law graduates. During a recent celebration, the three generations posed for a photo while showing off a photo (held by Shelby) that captured a similar event in 1985. That year, Paul joined the bar and the Detroit Legal News took a photo of him, titled “All in the family,” while he celebrated with other Lubienski attorneys at the time which included Rodney, Walter, Stanley, George, Casimir, Ricardo and Paul. Stanley was George’s father and Ricardo and Walter were George’s brothers.
