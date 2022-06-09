ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Attorney Garett Koger joins Fraser Trebilcock

legalnews.com
 3 days ago

Fraser Trebilcock has hired attorney Garett Koger to work primarily in the Lansing office. He joins the firm as...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

State’s top court OKs $100 increase in attorney dues. The cost of working as an attorney in Michigan will be going up by $100 later this year. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court approved a 32 percent overall increase in dues that will take effect Oct. 1. Lawyers will...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

The State Bar of Michigan has received reports of a fraudulent email being sent to Michigan attorneys. The emails are from a “Jacqui Salmon” (salmon @access-american bar.org) with the subject “Request for Info – State Bar of Michigan.” The email is believed to be a phishing scam to solicit personal information. SBM members should not respond to the email and should not submit any personal information. A contact number included in the email is to a non-working phone number. The email uses the name of an individual who previously worked for the American Bar Association and cites the State Bar of Michigan to try to trick recipients into replying or otherwise cooperating.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Law student relished role in leading Moot Court board

Growing up, Gilbert Morrison was often told, “You like to argue, you should be a lawyer.”. But the main influence on a career in law first came in high school, when he shadowed the legal team from Blue Cross/Blue Shield. “After spending the day with them, my wheels started...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

All in the family - Part 2

Shelby Lubienski (center) recently graduated from Wayne State University Law School and is happy to continue her family’s tradition of practicing law. Her grandfather George Lubienski (left) and her father Paul Lubienski (right) are also Wayne Law graduates. During a recent celebration, the three generations posed for a photo while showing off a photo (held by Shelby) that captured a similar event in 1985. That year, Paul joined the bar and the Detroit Legal News took a photo of him, titled “All in the family,” while he celebrated with other Lubienski attorneys at the time which included Rodney, Walter, Stanley, George, Casimir, Ricardo and Paul. Stanley was George’s father and Ricardo and Walter were George’s brothers.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
legalnews.com

Upcoming Events ...

In celebration of Pride Month, visit Hackley Library for an evening of scenes and monologues from some of the most influential plays and musicals in Queer Theatre history. Listen to the steady march of social progress as actors read from works such as The Boys in the Band, The Lonely Hearts, Angels in America, Indecent.
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy