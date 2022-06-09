ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Warner partners selected to Crain's 'Names to Know in Lobbying'

legalnews.com
 3 days ago

Troy M. Cumings and Monique C. Field-Foster, partners with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, have been selected as two of the 50 Names to Know in Lobbying by Crain’s Detroit Business for 2022. The honor recognizes professionals who work in the trade of lobbying state and local government...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Michigan's Age-Friendly Action Plan approved by governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have approved and submitted Michigan’s Age-Friendly Action Plan to AARP. This plan was the culmination of more than a year of collaboration with AARP and MDHHS’s Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration to craft a comprehensive strategy to help Michigan’s older residents live well and safely in their communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

State’s top court OKs $100 increase in attorney dues. The cost of working as an attorney in Michigan will be going up by $100 later this year. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court approved a 32 percent overall increase in dues that will take effect Oct. 1. Lawyers will...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Fraud alert: Phishing email sent to SBM members

The State Bar of Michigan has received reports of a fraudulent email being sent to Michigan attorneys. The emails are from a “Jacqui Salmon” (salmon @access-americanbar.org) with the subject “Request for Info – State Bar of Michigan.” The email is believed to be a phishing scam to solicit personal information. SBM members should not respond to the email and should not submit any personal information. A contact number included in the email is to a non-working phone number. The email uses the name of an individual who previously worked for the American Bar Association and cites the State Bar of Michigan to try to trick recipients into replying or otherwise cooperating.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Nessel issues second Notice of Intended Action related to tree trimming in Gaylord

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking additional action following suspected price gouging after last month’s tornado in Gaylord. The Notice of Intended Action (NIA) is related to but separate from a Department action taken against Canary Date Sculpting—doing business as Canary Tree Service—last month. The Department...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
legalnews.com

GOP candidate for governor to face charges for Capitol riot role

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

All in the family - Part 2

Shelby Lubienski (center) recently graduated from Wayne State University Law School and is happy to continue her family’s tradition of practicing law. Her grandfather George Lubienski (left) and her father Paul Lubienski (right) are also Wayne Law graduates. During a recent celebration, the three generations posed for a photo while showing off a photo (held by Shelby) that captured a similar event in 1985. That year, Paul joined the bar and the Detroit Legal News took a photo of him, titled “All in the family,” while he celebrated with other Lubienski attorneys at the time which included Rodney, Walter, Stanley, George, Casimir, Ricardo and Paul. Stanley was George’s father and Ricardo and Walter were George’s brothers.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy