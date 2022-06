By the end of the summer, every bar and restaurant employee serving alcohol in California must obtain a new certification. So far, only 33,000 people have been certified, a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of workers employed by not only bars and restaurants but also wineries, breweries, distilleries, brewpubs, event centers and stadiums – essentially any place of business where you can drink. . Some in the industry are concerned about the lack of awareness of the law and the additional burden on a sector deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

