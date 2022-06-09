ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KS

Cards sought for 100th birthday

peabodykansas.com
 3 days ago

Family members are hoping friends will shower...

www.peabodykansas.com

Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Goats used to maintain lawn for McPherson retirement community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds. “...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Kansans walk away with savings account awards during 529 celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansans walked away with $1,000 each for Learning Quest 529 accounts during the month of May for 529 Day. Every spring, Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says 529 Day is celebrated throughout the nation on May 29 by state treasurers and plan administrators to educate future students about the advantages of a 529 plan.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

2nd annual Pride celebration starts Friday

The Emporia community will celebrate Pride with a full weekend of events Friday and Saturday. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with Pride Live, a music festival hosted by Emporia High School’s GSA and Emporia First Friday, at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Drag Brunch hosted by EHS GSA and the Union Street Social, with a smaller, more intimate drag performance, according to Orion Turner, the Pride event coordinator. The brunch will be held at the restaurant, located at 225 E. Sixth Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner opening for potential last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business. The last time we talked with Richard about retiring, he was on the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSNT

All paws on deck – Helping Hands needs a helping hand

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local animal shelter is now at capacity, running out of space for dogs early Tuesday morning. The Helping Hands Humane Society is needing all hands on deck to help out with a sharp increase in lost and/or homeless animals. To combat this, they’re offering a “name your price” adoption special, starting at $25.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Salina thief takes $30,000 worth of copper wiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for at least one suspect in the theft of more than $30,000 worth of copper wiring. On Thursday, officers received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St., the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. The victim reported at least one unknown suspect entering the building and taking a substantial amount of copper wiring.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday. Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, […]
OTTAWA, KS
KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas crowned

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 82 Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College. The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. 22 contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.
KANSAS STATE
tsnews.com

Haysville man going to prison for death of daughter

HAYSVILLE – A Sedgwick County judge has handed out a prison sentence of more than 20 years to a man who killed his infant daughter in 2018.Andrew Wayne Franklin, 36, will spend 20 years and 10 months in prison for killing his 4-month old daughter, Brexley Grace Franklin. The sentence was delivered on Monday.Franklin pled guilty in April to a count of second-degree reckless murder and a count of child abuse. He was at home in Haysville on Sept. 8, 2018, with Brexley and a...
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist […]
KANSAS STATE

