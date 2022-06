MYRTLE BEACH — A new interactive art installation recently opened in the new Key West Village section of Broadway at the Beach. Illumination Park: An Art Experience at The Hangout, opened on June 2 on the lawn across from the Alabama-based restaurant and music venue. It is part of a new area of the complex that formerly housed the AMC Classic Broadway 16 movie theater, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Mini-Golf and MagiQuest.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO