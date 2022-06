Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While "relationships are hard" is an oft-repeated refrain, the catchphrase can make it seem like relationships are expected to be constantly full of nonstop challenges, arguments, frustrations, and roller-coaster emotions. The struggle is often romanticized in movies and gushy social media posts, but the truth is, relationships should not feel hard all the time—or even most of the time.

