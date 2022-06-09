ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Milton’s Fox Hole closes

By Ryan Mavity
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to...

www.capegazette.com

