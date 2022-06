NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is working to address climate change by installing heat sensors across the city. “Due to climate change, heat waves are expected to become more common and intensified, which can be dangerous to human health and wellbeing. The heat sensors have been mounted on trees or electric poles to track temperatures in different settings within the City over the next four months to allow Norwalk to better understand local environmental conditions,” a news release said.

NORWALK, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO