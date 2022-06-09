ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Insights of OPs and PYR cytotoxic potential Invitro and genotoxic impact on PON1 genetic variant among exposed workers in Pakistan

By Iffat Imran
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent pesticide chemicals are used to enhance crop yield by protecting from pests. Organophosphate (OPs) and Pyrethroid (PYR) are used in fields of Sanghar, Sindh Pakistan. PON1 an antioxidant enzyme implicated in OPs detoxification may predispose by OPs chronic exposure. This study was conducted to evaluate the toxic potential of active...

