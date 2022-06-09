ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An analytic model of the tropical cyclone outer size

By Shuai Wang
Cover picture for the articleNpj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 46 (2022) Cite this article. There are simple conceptual models of tropical cyclone intensification and potential intensity. However, such a framework has been lacking to describe the evolution of the outer circulation. An analytic growth model of the tropical cyclone outer size...

