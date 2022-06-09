ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A global database of woody tissue carbon concentrations

By Mahendra Doraisami
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoody tissue carbon (C) concentration is a key wood trait necessary for accurately estimating forest C stocks and fluxes, which also varies widely across species and biomes. However, coarse approximations of woody tissue C (e.g., 50%) remain commonplace in forest C estimation and reporting protocols, despite leading to substantial errors in...

www.nature.com

