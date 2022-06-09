ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Nyack People & Places: Revisiting Upper Nyack’s Most Expensive Estate

By Mike Hays
nyacknewsandviews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was good at everything he tried including building Upper Nyack’s most expensive riverfront estate that has survived and thrived until today. The name Wilson Perkins Foss is a name that no longer rolls off the tongue unless you live on Foss Drive in Upper Nyack. Yet in his day he...

nyacknewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Heard the Mystery Booms in the Hudson Valley?

"What the heck am I hearing?" began a Facebook post in a local community group. "Sounds like thunder, or an explosion repeatedly booming somewhere distant. We've been noticing these sounds since we moved here in 2010... Anyone else know what I'm talking about?" The answer is pretty cool. Mystery Booms...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s Next for this Well Loved Kingston Restaurant?

It’s been a tough couple of years for all businesses, but it seems as though the restaurant industry has been hit the hardest. First it was covid, then it was a lack of people to staff the restaurants. Many eateries had to reduce their hours or close altogether. When things opened back up, business owners found it was hard to hire enough help to get back on their feet.
KINGSTON, NY
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack is a large city and seat of Bergen County, New Jersey. It's also a beautiful small city, just a quick trip from New York City. The downtown portion of this upscale neighborhood has been revitalized, notably Main Street. Downtown Hackensack features a variety of restaurants and stores for both...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
Rockland County, NY
Real Estate
City
Albany, NY
City
Haverstraw, NY
City
Maine, NY
Rockland County, NY
Business
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Indiana State
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Hartford, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
State
Illinois State
City
Nyack, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
Maine State
City
Upper East Side, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Goshen, NY

Goshen is just an hour’s drive north of New York City, a small town full of history and old-world charm. Named after the Biblical land of Goshen, it is also the county seat of Orange County, New York State. The village of Goshen dates back to the 1700s. Some...
GOSHEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Revitalization is brewing in downtown Port Jervis

Hudson Valley downtowns have for decades struggled to keep from falling into disrepair, but experts say more downtown areas across the region are being revitalized. Walking down Front Street in Port Jervis, residents and visitors can feel a change in the air. "Port Jervis is so interesting when you think...
PORT JERVIS, NY
kolomkobir.com

Tell the retired cop to take down the flag at Hudson Valley Camp

A former police officer who was shot in the line of duty was told he had to lower his flag in the Hudson Valley. Eric Reynolds says he was told to remove his pro-police flag while staying at a campground in Ulster County. Reynolds was staying with his family at Thousand Trails Rondout Valley Campground when he was asked to remove the “Thin Blue Line” flag.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Nyack People Places#Foss Drive#Dupont#American#Oriental#The National Gallery#Main
94.3 Lite FM

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

New Nyack Restaurant Praised For 'Flavorful, Delicious' Offerings

Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews. Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks. "This place is...
NYACK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
yonkerstimes.com

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Joins With City, County And State Officials To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Landy Court Apartment Building

From left, Councilwoman Corazon Pineda Isaac; Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi; Assemblyman Nader Sayegh; Ralph Fasano, CEO Concern Housing; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President & CEO Michael Spicer; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Chairman James Landy; Mr. Landy’s wife, Nancy Landy; City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of New York State Office of Mental Health; Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Housing and Community Renewal, and Brenda McAteer, Assistant Director, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Music Festival Coming to Ulster County in August

It has earned the unofficial title of “New York’s Biggest Small Music Festival”, but it’s getting bigger every year. I’m talking about Mazzstock, 3 days of music, art and more. And it’s right here in the Hudson Valley. Since it began back in 2008, Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals. There has been one every year with the exception of 2020 when the whole country was basically closed due to the pandemic.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
GreenwichTime

The Dish: Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes grandson; Gronk drops by Stamford; Ringo Starr’s art shown in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Singer/songwriter and former “Today” show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated the birth of her first grandchild, Frank Michael, who was born ast week to her son, Cody, 32 and his wife, Erika Brown. The young family lives in the Riverside home where Cody grew up with his parents, Kathie Lee and the late Frank Gifford.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy