Targeting NMDA receptors in neuropsychiatric disorders by drug screening on human neurons derived from pluripotent stem cells

Cover picture for the articleNMDA receptors (NMDARs), a prominent subtype of glutamatergic receptors, are implicated in the pathogenesis and development of neuropsychiatric disorders such as epilepsy, intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and schizophrenia, and are therefore a potential therapeutic target in treating these disorders. Neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have provided the...

