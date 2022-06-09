80 Central Street

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

The heart of Ansonia - Great, clean, desirable studio and one bedrooms....

www.thescribeonline.com

Scribe

1199 Whitney Avenue

Cute studio available! - Lakewood is located on Lake Whitney in the heart of the Whitneyville neighborhood of Hamden. This complex offers a variety of floor plans with studios, one and two bedroom units ranging in size from 368 square feet to 1066 square feet. Heat, hot water and central air conditioning are included. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the lake on the back side of the building, or watch the peaceful sunsets from the front. Check out the observation deck by the lake or take a casual stroll or bike ride to the Farmington Canal Trail that is only blocks away. We offer affordable apartments, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and a location that speaks for itself. Lakewood is on the bus line, minutes from I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Yale, Sikorsky, and downtown New Haven. Sorry, no pets.
HAMDEN, CT
Scribe

42-46 Maple St

Cozy 1 bdrm apartment located in Seymour... - Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Seymour available. Frig(pending delivery), stove & microwave included. Central AC, off-street parking & large yard. No smoking & no pets please. $1050 per month. 1st month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Credit & background check. Available to move in immediately.
SEYMOUR, CT
Scribe

21 Clinton Ave

The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

157 Black Rock Turnpike G

This beautifull Carriage House style 2 Bdrs, 1 Bthrm, separate Laundry Rm, located on a picturesque setting & just steps away from Joel Barlow High School & the post office, deli, liquer store. This Fully Furnished Carriage style home with 1,300sf on 2 finished levels, open kitchen & breackfast bar,...
REDDING, CT
Scribe

204 Flax Hill Road

The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

254 Orchard St

Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment For Rent - Modern 2 bedroom apartment featuring. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, including skylights in kitchen and bedroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Off street parking available. Near Yale Hospital, Quick access to Highway 91/95. Virtual Tour. Apply Now. www.WeRentNewHaven,com. Or call to schedule...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

156 West St,

One Bedroom Apartment Available Near Yale Hospital - One bedroom available for rent. The apartment is in good condition and is very well priced. No application fee, no security deposit, no pet fee. credit score of over 650 is required. Contact Gladys today (203) 919-0376. Location. 156 West St,, New...
NEW HAVEN, CT

