80 Central Street

Cute studio available! - Lakewood is located on Lake Whitney in the heart of the Whitneyville neighborhood of Hamden. This complex offers a variety of floor plans with studios, one and two bedroom units ranging in size from 368 square feet to 1066 square feet. Heat, hot water and central air conditioning are included. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the lake on the back side of the building, or watch the peaceful sunsets from the front. Check out the observation deck by the lake or take a casual stroll or bike ride to the Farmington Canal Trail that is only blocks away. We offer affordable apartments, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and a location that speaks for itself. Lakewood is on the bus line, minutes from I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Yale, Sikorsky, and downtown New Haven. Sorry, no pets.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO