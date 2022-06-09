Avison Young negotiates lease for new Panera Bread headquarters in St. Louis market

The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!

2 DAYS AGO