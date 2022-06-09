Avison Young negotiates lease for new Panera Bread headquarters in St. Louis market

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Panera Bread Co. is moving its headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton. The national bakery-cafe, with more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is moving to The 1400 Building on the Maritz campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive along Interstate 44 in Fenton. That is 4 miles from Panera’s current headquarters at 3630 S. Geyer Road in Sunset Hills.
ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
Ajla Zigic has been promoted to vice president and Anela Barbanell has been named assistant vice president on the community and economic development team at Midwest BankCentre. The team is led by Wes Burns, executive vice president of community and economic development. The two appointments are part of fulfilling Midwest...
ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
Syndicated Equities has acquired a medical office building in Fenton, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, for $14.4 million, REBusiness reported June 8. The 55,000-square-foot, two-story property is 100 percent leased to SSM Health. The facility offers primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, internal medicine and an express care clinic. The...
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
ST. LOUIS – Rising gas prices might make it tough to plan out a long summer road trip. Fortunately, for those who live around the St. Louis area, you might not need more than one fill-up to explore many interesting destinations around Missouri and Illinois. Whether you’re looking for...
EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $40.75 million sale of Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot regional shopping center anchored by ALDI and Total Wine & More in the St. Louis-area community of Fairview. JLL represented the seller, Acadia Realty Trust. Jenel Real Estate acquired the asset. Visited by approximately 5.14 million...
Hundreds of St. Louisans flock to the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market most Saturday mornings to stock up on locally grown produce and sustainably raised meat, eggs and dairy purchased directly from the farmers. They also indulge in impromptu picnics, snacking on everything from pastries and breakfast burritos to international street food and a local brew (a coffee and a beer, please and thank you). With more than 100 vendors and an abundance of local comestibles to consume now or later, go early, go often and go hungry. Here are some of our favorite vendors at your Favorite Farmers Market.
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man brandishing a knife and lighter fluid threatened to blow up a downtown St. Louis White Castle restaurant Wednesday morning, according to police. A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detective investigating the incident said Luke Cody walked into the restaurant on the 800 block...
The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!
