First Financial Bancorp has elected Gary Warzala to a one-year term as a new member of the First Financial board of directors, effective immediately. He is currently a security and risk management executive advisor with Gartner Inc. Before joining Gartner in 2019, Warzala served as chief information security officer to Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank, and Visa International. He is a board member of the Economic Crime & Cybersecurity Institute of Utica College, and the INTERalliance of Cincinnati. He also serves as an industry advisory board member for the University of Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO