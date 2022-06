OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — John Pillow stood watch in the right-field stands on Thursday at the Women’s College World Series, ever vigilant. Among the usher’s many duties, one stood out. When he hears a bat crush that yellow softball, his head swivels around, tracking the path of the ball. If it manages to clear the outfield fence, that ball is his.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO