Science

Comparison of methods and resources for cell-cell communication inference from single-cell RNA-Seq data

By Daniel Dimitrov
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing availability of single-cell data, especially transcriptomics, has sparked an increased interest in the inference of cell-cell communication. Many computational tools were developed for this purpose. Each of them consists of a resource of intercellular interactions prior knowledge and a method to predict potential cell-cell communication events. Yet the impact...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between resting-state functional brain connectivity and gene expression is altered in autism spectrum disorder

Gene expression covaries with brain activity as measured by resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, it is unclear how genomic differences driven by disease state can affect this relationship. Here, we integrate from the ABIDE I and II imagingÂ cohorts withÂ datasets of gene expression in brains of neurotypical individuals and individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with regionally matched brain activity measurements from fMRI datasets. We identify genes linked with brain activity whose association is disrupted in ASD. We identified a subset of genes that showed a differential developmental trajectory in individuals with ASD compared with controls. These genes are enriched in voltage-gated ion channels and inhibitory neurons, pointing to excitation-inhibition imbalance in ASD. We further assessed differences at the regional level showing that the primary visual cortex is the most affected region in ASD. Our results link disrupted brain expression patterns of individuals with ASD to brain activity and show developmental, cell type, and regional enrichment of activity linked genes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

This Key Protein Is Essential for Brain Cell Longevity and Growth

According to a Rutgers University study, the cell receptor protein also stimulates the growth of brain cancer stem cells. Stem cells are the body’s raw materials — they are the cells that give rise to all other cells with specialized functions. In the right circumstances, stem cells in the body divide to produce new cells known as daughter cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using deep learning to predict the vision of glaucoma patients

Research from a team including the Crabb Lab at City, University of London has used "deep learning" (DL), which is a type of artificial intelligence (AI), on thousands of images of the backs of the eyes of glaucoma patients to predict how much their vision has been affected by the disease.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Human Brain Project: Scientists Shed New Light on Human Brain Organization

Obviously, the human brain is incredibly complex, with about 100 billion neurons and an estimated 100 trillion connections. Even if you know the major areas of the brain, such as the cerebral cortex, cerebellum, hypothalamus, thalamus, frontal lobe, occipital lobe, temporal lobe, parietal lobe, amygdala, hippocampus, and medulla oblongata, you’re still far from understanding how the brain is organized on a deeper level that includes cellular, molecular, and gene expression patterns and relationships.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing sheds light on cell-type specific gene expression in immune cells

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) is a promising approach to profile circulating immune cells. The findings of two new studies, each of which involved analysis of more than one million cells from hundreds of individuals, have substantially expanded what we know about how genetic variants influence autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Central shutdown and surrounding activation of aftershocks from megathrust earthquake stress transfer

Megathrust earthquakes release and transfer stress that has accumulated over hundreds of years, leading to large aftershocks that can be highly destructive. Understanding the spatiotemporal pattern of megathrust aftershocks is key to mitigating the seismic hazard. However, conflicting observations show aftershocks concentrated either along the rupture surface itself, along its periphery or well beyond it, and they can persist for a few years to decades. Here we present aftershock data following the four largest megathrust earthquakes since 1960, focusing on the change in seismicity rate following the best-recorded 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which shows an initially high aftershock rate on the rupture surface that quickly shuts down, while a zone up to ten times larger forms a ring of enhanced seismicity around it. We find that the aftershock pattern of Tohoku and the three other megathrusts can be explained by rate and state Coulomb stress transfer. We suggest that the shutdown in seismicity in the rupture zone may persist for centuries, leaving seismicity gaps that can be used to identify prehistoric megathrust events. In contrast, the seismicity of the surrounding area decays over 4"“6 decades, increasing the seismic hazard after a megathrust earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE

