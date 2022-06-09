ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

A single-cell transcriptomic atlas characterizes the silk-producing organ in the silkworm

By Yan Ma
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe silk gland of the domesticated silkworm Bombyx mori, is a remarkable organ that produces vast amounts of silk with exceptional properties. Little is known about which silk gland cells execute silk protein synthesis and its precise spatiotemporal control. Here, we use single-cell RNA sequencing to build a comprehensive cell atlas...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

HideRNAs protect against CRISPR-Cas9 re-cutting after successful single base-pair gene editing

Promiscuous activity of the Streptococcus pyogenes DNA nuclease CRISPR-Cas9 can result in destruction of a successfully modified sequence obtained by templated repair of a Cas9-induced DNA double-strand break. To avoid re-cutting, additional target-site-disruptions (TSDs) are often introduced on top of the desired base-pair alteration in order to suppress target recognition. These TSDs may lower the efficiency of introducing the intended mutation and can cause unexpected phenotypes. Alternatively, successfully edited sites can be protected against Cas9 re-cutting activity. This method exploits the finding that Cas9 complexed to trimmed guideRNAs can still tightly bind specific genomic sequences but lacks nuclease activity. We show here that the presence of a guideRNA plus a trimmed guideRNA that matches the successfully mutated sequence, which we call hideRNA, can enhance the recovery of precise single base-pair substitution events tenfold. The benefit of hideRNAs in generating a single point mutation was demonstrated in cell lines using plasmid-based delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components and in mouse zygotes injected with Cas9/guideRNA plus Cas9/hideRNA ribonucleoprotein complexes. However, hRNA protection sometimes failed, which likely reflects an unfavorable affinity of hRNA/Cas9 versus gRNA/Cas9 for the DNA target site. HideRNAs can easily be implemented into current gene editing protocols and facilitate the recovery of single base-pair substitution. As such, hideRNAs are of great value in gene editing experiments demanding high accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis exploits miRNA expression to modulate lipid metabolism and macrophage polarisation pathways during infection

Pathogenic mycobacteria including Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP), the causative agent of Johne's disease, manipulate host macrophages to persist and cause disease. In mycobacterial infection, highly plastic macrophages, shift between inflammatory M1 and permissive M2 phenotypes which alter the disease outcome and allow bacteria to survive intracellularly. Here we examine the impact of MAP infection on polarised macrophages and how increased lipid availability alters macrophage phenotype and bacterial persistence. Further, we assess if host microRNA (miRNA) are sensitive to macrophage polarisation state and how MAP can drive their expression to overcome innate responses. Using in vitro MAP infection, we find that increasing lipid availability through supplementing culture media with exogenous lipid increases cellular nitric oxide production. Lipid-associated miRs -19a, -129, -24, and -24-3p are differentially expressed following macrophage polarisation and lipid supplementation and are further regulated during MAP infection. Collectively, our results highlight the importance of host lipid metabolism in MAP infection and demonstrate control of miRNA expression by MAP to favour intracellular persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Next-generation sequencing in advanced Chinese melanoma reveals therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy

Limited studies have interrogated the genomic landscape of Chinese melanoma in which acral and mucosal melanoma are the mainstay. In this study, we carried out a retrospective analysis on 81 Chinese melanoma patients (15 acral, 25 mucosal and 41 cutaneous melanoma). With the identification of 1114 mutations spanning 248 genes, we summarized that the mutation spectrum varied significantly by subtypes. Acral melanoma and mucosal melanoma had significantly more CNVs. MYC amplification was one of the most commonly detected CNVs, other frequent CNVs in mucosal melanoma included NBN and KDR, which were associated with the poor survival of melanoma patients. A generally low TMB, with a median of only 5.1 mut/Mb, was observed in three groups including cutaneous melanoma. Additionally, over 50% variants in DNA damage repair pathway were detected in all three subtypes, most of which were HRD related genes. Patients with alterations of HRD related genes had a longer survival time after immunotherapy. This study revealed a molecular profiling of Chinese patients with advanced melanoma, and proposed the high variant rate in DDR pathway as a biomarker of immunotherapy, which might provide therapeutic targets and guidance in making clinical decision for different Chinese melanoma.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embryonic Stem Cell#Cell Research#Stem Cells#Science And Technology#Rna
Nature.com

FISH improves risk stratification in acute leukemia by identifying KMT2A abnormal copy number and rearrangements

Most cases of acute leukemia (AL) with KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2A-r) have a dismal prognosis. Detection of this aberration in Chinese adult patients relies on reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and chromosome banding analysis (CBA). The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe for KMT2A detects KMT2A-r and copy number variation (CNV) but is not routinely used as a detection technique. This study investigated the potential value of FISH in the treatment of AL by performing FISH along with CBA and RT-PCR in 269 de novo cases of AL. The three detection techniques were compared in identification of KMT2A-r, and the applicability of FISH for detecting KMT2A CNV was evaluated. Twenty-three samples were identified as positive for KMT2A-r (20 using FISH, 15 using RT-PCR, 16 using CBA, and eight according to all three). FISH also identified 17 KMT2A CNV, 15 with gains and two with deletions. Ten patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring KMT2A CNV had a complex karyotype, a negative prognostic factor in AML. Adding FISH of KMT2A to routine detection leads to more accurate detection of KMT2A-r and improved identification of KMT2A CNV, which would benefit patients by improving the risk stratification in AL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
China
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Antibody"“nanobody combination increases their neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 and nanobody H11-H4 is effective against Alpha, Kappa and Delta variants

The global spread of COVID-19 is devastating health systems and economies worldwide. While the use of vaccines has yielded encouraging results, the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 shows that combating COVID-19 remains a big challenge. One of the most promising treatments is the use of not only antibodies, but also nanobodies. Recent experimental studies revealed that the combination of antibody and nanobody can significantly improve their neutralizing ability through binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but the molecular mechanisms underlying this observation remain largely unknown. In this work, we investigated the binding affinity of the CR3022 antibody and H11-H4 nanobody to the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) using molecular modeling. Both all-atom steered molecular dynamics simulations and coarse-grained umbrella sampling showed that, consistent with the experiment, CR3022 associates with RBD more strongly than H11-H4. We predict that the combination of CR3022 and H11-H4 considerably increases their binding affinity to the spike protein. The electrostatic interaction was found to control the association strength of CR3022, but the van der Waals interaction dominates in the case of H11-H4. However, our study for a larger set of nanobodies and antibodies showed that the relative role of these interactions depends on the specific complex. Importantly, we showed Beta, Gamma, Lambda, and Mu variants reduce the H11-H4 activity while Alpha, Kappa and Delta variants increase its neutralizing ability, which is in line with experiment reporting that the nanobody elicited from the llama is very promising for fighting against the Delta variant.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Derivation and validation of sex-specific continuous metabolic syndrome scores for the Mexican adult population

Traditionally the diagnosis of Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is binary (present/absent). The goal of this work is to propose a sex-specific continuous score to measure the severity of MetS in Mexican adults using waist circumference and body mass index as adiposity measures. MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI indexes by sex were derived by confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) using data for 6567 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2018. The overall fit of the two proposed CFA models was excellent. We then validated these scores using a community-based health study of 862 university participants and determined that the reliability and strength of agreement between the MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI scores were excellent. The ROC analysis of the resulting indexes indicates that they have excellent ability to discriminate a MetS classification according to the different criteria. The correlations of MetSx scores and surrogate markers of insulin resistance and obesity ranged from weak to strong. Subsequently, a retrospective study of 310 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was used to determined that MetSx-BMI score was associated with the mortality of patients with COVID-19. The proposed indices provide a continuous measure in the identification of MetS risk in Mexican adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Emerging role of LETM1/GRP78 axis in lung cancer

The selective autophagy of damaged mitochondria is called mitophagy. Mitochondrial dysfunction, mitophagy, and apoptosis have been suggested to be interrelated in various human lung carcinomas. Leucine zipper EF-hand-containing transmembrane protein-1 (LETM1) was cloned in an attempt to identify candidate genes for Wolf"“Hirschhorn syndrome. LETM1 plays a role in mitochondrial morphology, ion homeostasis, and cell viability. LETM1 has also been shown to be overexpressed in different human cancer tissues, including lung cancer. In the current study, we have provided clear evidence that LETM1 acts as an anchoring protein for the mitochondria-associated ER membrane (MAM). Fragmented mitochondria have been found in lung cancer cells with LETM1 overexpression. In addition, a reduction of mitochondrial membrane potential and significant accumulation of microtubule-associated protein 1"‰A/1B-light chain 3 punctate, which localizes with Red-Mito, was found in LETM1-overexpressed cells, suggesting that mitophagy is upregulated in these cells. Interestingly, glucose-regulated protein 78"‰kDa (GRP78; an ER chaperon protein) and glucose-regulated protein 75"‰kDa (GRP75) were posited to interact with LETM1 in the immunoprecipitated LETM1 of H460 cells. This interaction was enhanced in cells treated with carbonyl cyanide m-chlorophenylhydrazone, a chemical mitophagy inducer. Treatment of cells with honokiol (a GRP78 inhibitor) blocked LETM1-mediated mitophagy, and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated GRP75 knockout inhibited LETM1-induced autophagy. Thus, GRP78 interacts with LETM1. Taken together, these observations support the notion that the complex formation of LETM1/GRP75/GRP78 might be an important step in MAM formation and mitophagy, thus regulating mitochondrial quality control in lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

A desirable transgenic strategy using GGTA1 endogenous promoter-mediated knock-in for xenotransplantation model

Pig-to-human organ transplantation is a feasible solution to resolve the shortage of organ donors for patients that wait for transplantation. To overcome immunological rejection, which is the main hurdle in pig-to-human xenotransplantation, various engineered transgenic pigs have been developed. Ablation of xeno-reactive antigens, especially the 1,3-Gal epitope (GalT), which causes hyperacute rejection, and insertion of complement regulatory protein genes, such as hCD46, hCD55, and hCD59, and genes to regulate the coagulation pathway or immune cell-mediated rejection may be required for an ideal xenotransplantation model. However, the technique for stable and efficient expression of multi-transgenes has not yet been settled to develop a suitable xenotransplantation model. To develop a stable and efficient transgenic system, we knocked-in internal ribosome entry sites (IRES)-mediated transgenes into the Î± 1,3-galactosyltransferase (GGTA1) locus so that expression of these transgenes would be controlled by the GGTA1 endogenous promoter. We constructed an IRES-based polycistronic hCD55/hCD39 knock-in vector to target exon4 of the GGTA1 gene. The hCD55/hCD39 knock-in vector and CRISPR/Cas9 to target exon4 of the GGTA1 gene were co-transfected into white yucatan miniature pig fibroblasts. After transfection, hCD39 expressed cells were sorted by FACS. Targeted colonies were verified using targeting PCR and FACS analysis, and used as donors for somaticÂ cell nuclear transfer. Expression of GalT, hCD55, and hCD39 was analyzed by FACS and western blotting. Human complement-mediated cytotoxicity and human antibody binding assays were conducted on peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and red blood cells (RBCs), and deposition of C3 by incubation with human complement serum and platelet aggregation were analyzed in GGTA1 knock-out (GTKO)/CD55/CD39 pig cells. We obtained six targeted colonies with high efficiency of targeting (42.8% of efficiency). Selected colony and transgenic pigs showed abundant expression of targeted genes (hCD55 and hCD39). Knocked-in transgenes were expressed in various cell types under the control of the GGTA1 endogenous promoter in GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig and IRES was sufficient to express downstream expression of the transgene. Human IgG and IgM binding decreased in GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig and GTKO compared to wild-type pig PBMCs and RBCs. The human complement-mediated cytotoxicity of RBCs and PBMCs decreased in GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig compared to cells from GTKO pig. C3 was also deposited less in GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig cells than wild-type pig cells. The platelet aggregation was delayed by hCD39 expression in GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig. In the current study, knock-in into the GGTA1 locus and GGTA1 endogenous promoter-mediated expression of transgenes are an appropriable strategy for effective and stable expression of multi-transgenes. The IRES-based polycistronic transgene vector system also caused sufficient expression of both hCD55 and hCD39. Furthermore, co-transfection of CRISPR/Cas9 and the knock-in vector not only increased the knock-in efficiency but also induced null for GalT by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated double-stranded break of the target site. As shown in human complement-mediated lysis and human antibody binding to GTKO/CD55/CD39 transgenic pig cells, expression of hCD55 and hCD39 with ablation of GalT prevents an effective immunological reaction in vitro. As a consequence, our technique to produce multi-transgenic pigs could improve the development of a suitable xenotransplantation model, and the GTKO/CD55/CD39 pig developed could prolong the survival of pig-to-primate xenotransplant recipients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-lasting reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses in two mouse models of fibromyalgia-like condition

Nociplastic pain arises from altered nociception despite no clear evidence of tissue or somatosensory system damage, and fibromyalgia syndrome can be highlighted as a prototype of this chronic pain subtype. Currently, there is a lack of effective treatments to alleviate both reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses associated with fibromyalgia condition, and suitable preclinical models are needed to assess new pharmacological strategies. In this context, although in recent years some remarkable animal models have been developed to mimic the main characteristics of human fibromyalgia, most of them show pain responses in the short term. Considering the chronicity of this condition, the present work aimed to develop two mouse models showing long-lasting reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses after several reserpine (RIM) or intramuscular acid saline solution (ASI) injections. To our knowledge, this is the first study showing that RIM6 and ASI mouse models show reflexive and nonreflexive responses up to 5"“6Â weeks, accompanied by either astro- or microgliosis in the spinal cord as pivotal physiopathology processes related to such condition development. In addition, acute treatment with pregabalin resulted in reflexive pain response alleviation in both the RIM6 and ASI models. Consequently, both may be considered suitable experimental models of fibromyalgia-like condition, especially RIM6.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pressure-induced high-spin/low-spin disproportionated state in the Mott insulator FeBO

The pressure-induced Mott insulator-to-metal transitions are often accompanied by a collapse of magnetic interactions associated with delocalization of 3d electrons and high-spin to low-spin (HS-LS) state transition. Here, we address a long-standing controversy regarding the high-pressure behavior of an archetypal Mott insulator FeBO3 and show the insufficiency of a standard theoretical approach assuming a conventional HS-LS transition for the description of the electronic properties of the Mott insulators at high pressures. Using high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements supplemented by MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy up to pressures"‰~"‰150 GPa, we document an unusual electronic state characterized by a "mixed" HS/LS state with a stable abundance ratio realized in the \(R\overline{3 }c\) crystal structure with a single Fe site within a wide pressure range of"‰~"‰50"“106 GPa. Our results imply an unconventional cooperative (and probably dynamical) nature of the ordering of the HS/LS Fe sites randomly distributed over the lattice, resulting in frustration of magnetic moments.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

iTRAQ-based quantitative proteomic analysis provides insight into the drought-stress response in maize seedlings

Drought is a major abiotic stress that harms plant cell physiology and limits the growth and productivity of crops. Maize (Zea mays L.), one of the most drought-susceptible crops, is a major food source for humans and an important resource for industrial bioenergy production; therefore, understanding the mechanisms of the drought response is essential for maize improvement. Using isotopic tagging relative quantitation (iTRAQ)-based protein labeling technology, we detected the proteomic changes in maize leaves under drought stress. Among the 3063 proteins that were identified, the abundance of 214 and 148 proteins increased and decreased, respectively, after three days of drought treatment. These differentially abundant proteins (DAPs) were mainly involved in cell redox homeostasis, cell wall organization, photosynthesis, abscisic acid biosynthesis, and stress-response processes. Furthermore, some of the DAP abundances still differed from the control six days after the drought treatment, most of which were molecular chaperones, heat shock proteins, metabolism-related enzymes, hydrolases, and transmembrane signal receptors. The expression level of some DAPs returned to normal when the water supply was restored, but for others it did not. A significant correlation between the protein and transcript levels was observed following an RT-qPCR analysis. Finally, our research provides insights into the overall mechanism of drought-stress tolerance, and important information for breeding of drought-tolerant maize.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Short periods of bipolar anodal TDCS induce no instantaneous dose-dependent increase in cerebral blood flow in the targeted human motor cortex

Anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (aTDCS) of primary motor hand area (M1-HAND) can enhance corticomotor excitability, but it is still unknown which current intensity produces the strongest effect on intrinsic neural firing rates and synaptic activity. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with pseudo-continuous Arterial Spin Labeling (pcASL MRI) can map regional cortical blood flow (rCBF). The measured rCBF signal is sensitive to regional changes in neuronal activity due to neurovascular coupling. Therefore, concurrent TDCS and pcASL MRI may reveal the relationship between current intensity and TDCS-induced changes in overall firing rates and synaptic activity in the cortical target. Here we employed pcASL MRI to map acute rCBF changes during short-duration aTDCS of left M1-HAND. Using the rCBF response as a proxy for regional neuronal activity, we investigated if short-duration aTDCS produces an instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increase in the targeted M1-HAND that may be useful for individual dosing. Nine healthy right-handed participants received 30Â s of aTDCS at 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0Â mA with the anode placed over left M1-HAND and cathode over the right supraorbital region. Concurrent pcASL MRI at 3Â T probed TDCS-related rCBF changes in the targeted M1-HAND. Movement-induced rCBF changes were also assessed. Apart from a subtle increase in rCBF at 0.5Â mA, short-duration aTDCS did not modulate rCBF in the M1-HAND relative to no-stimulation periods. None of the participants showed a dose-dependent increase in rCBF during aTDCS, even after accounting for individual differences in TDCS-induced electrical field strength. In contrast, finger movements led to robust activation of left M1-HAND before and after aTDCS. Short-duration bipolar aTDCS does not produce consistant instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increases in the targeted M1-HAND at conventional intensity ranges. Therefore, the regional hemodynamic response profile to short-duration aTDCS may not be suited to inform individual dosing of TDCS intensity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-exome sequencing revealed a novel ERCC6 variant in a Vietnamese patient with Cockayne syndrome

We describe a case of Cockayne syndrome without photosensitivity in a Vietnamese family. This lack of photosensitivity prevented the establishment of a confirmed medical clinical diagnosis for 16 years. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) identified a novel missense variant combined with a known nonsense variant in the ERCC6 gene, NM_000124.4: c.[2839C>T;2936A>G], p.[R947*;K979R]. This case emphasizes the importance of WES in investigating the etiology of a disease when patients do not present the complete clinical phenotypes of Cockayne syndrome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multimodal detection of dopamine by sniffer cells expressing genetically encoded fluorescent sensors

Dopamine supports locomotor control and higher brain functions such as motivation and learning. Consistently, dopaminergic dysfunction is involved in a spectrum of neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. Detailed data on dopamine dynamics is needed to understand how dopamine signals translate into cellular and behavioral responses, and to uncover pathological disturbances in dopamine-related diseases. Genetically encoded fluorescent dopamine sensors have recently enabled unprecedented monitoring of dopamine dynamics in vivo. However, these sensors' utility for in vitro and ex vivo assays remains unexplored. Here, we present a blueprint for making dopamine sniffer cells for multimodal dopamine detection. We generated sniffer cell lines with inducible expression of seven different dopamine sensors and perform a head-to-head comparison of sensor properties to guide users in sensor selection. In proof-of-principle experiments, we apply the sniffer cells to record endogenous dopamine release from cultured neurons and striatal slices, and for determining tissue dopamine content. Furthermore, we use the sniffer cells to measure dopamine uptake and release via the dopamine transporter as a radiotracer free, high-throughput alternative to electrochemical- and radiotracer-based assays. Importantly, the sniffer cell framework can readily be applied to the growing list of genetically encoded fluorescent neurotransmitter sensors.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy