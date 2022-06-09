ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabilization of CDK6 by ribosomal protein uS7, a target protein of the natural product fucoxanthinol

By Yosuke Iizumi
Cover picture for the articleCyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) regulate the cell cycle, which is important for cell proliferation and development. Cyclins bind to and activate CDKs, which then drive the cell cycle. The expression of cyclins periodically changes throughout the cell cycle, while that of CDKs remains constant. To elucidate the mechanisms underlying the...

