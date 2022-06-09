ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microfluidics for understanding model organisms

By Nolan Frey
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew microfluidic systems for whole organism analysis and experimentation are catalyzing biological breakthroughs across many fields, from human health to fundamental biology principles. This perspective discusses recent microfluidic tools to study intact model organisms to demonstrate the tremendous potential for these integrated approaches now and into the future. We describe these...

www.nature.com

