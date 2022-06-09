ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic mRNA degradome analyses indicate a role of histone H3K4 trimethylation in association with meiosis-coupled mRNA decay in oocyte aging

By Yun-Wen Wu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decrease in oocyte developmental potential is a major obstacle for successful pregnancy in women of advanced age. However, the age-related epigenetic modifications associated with dynamic transcriptome changes, particularly meiotic maturation-coupled mRNA clearance, have not been adequately characterized in human oocytes. This study demonstrates a decreased storage of transcripts encoding key...

#Oocyte#Aging#Rad#Meiosis#Mrna#H3k4me3#Cxxc1
