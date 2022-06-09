ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

StructuralÂ Basis for pH-gating of the K channel TWIK1 at the selectivity filter

By Toby S. Turney
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIK1 (K2P1.1, KCNK1) is a widely expressed pH-gated two-pore domain K+ channel (K2P) that contributes to cardiac rhythm generation and insulin release from pancreatic beta cells. TWIK1 displays unique properties among K2Ps including low basal activity and inhibition by extracellular protons through incompletely understood mechanisms. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High critical current density and high-tolerance superconductivity in high-entropy alloy thin films

High-entropy alloy (HEA) superconductors-a new class of functional materials-can be utilized stably under extreme conditions, such as in space environments, owing to their high mechanical hardness and excellent irradiation tolerance. However, the feasibility of practical applications of HEA superconductors has not yet been demonstrated because the critical current density (Jc) for HEA superconductors has not yet been adequately characterized. Here, we report the fabrication of high-quality superconducting (SC) thin films of Ta"“Nb"“Hf"“Zr"“Ti HEAs via a pulsed laser deposition. The thin films exhibit a large Jc of >1 MA cmâˆ’2 at 4.2"‰K and are therefore favorable for SC devices as well as large-scale applications. In addition, they show extremely robust superconductivity to irradiation-induced disorder controlled by the dose of Kr-ion irradiation. The superconductivity of the HEA films is more than 1000 times more resistant to displacement damage than that of other promising superconductors with technological applications, such as MgB2, Nb3Sn, Fe-based superconductors, and high-Tc cuprate superconductors. These results demonstrate that HEA superconductors have considerable potential for use under extreme conditions, such as in aerospace applications, nuclear fusion reactors, and high-field SC magnets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The role of the diffusion in the predictions of the classical nucleation theory for quasi-real systems differ in dipole moment value

In this paper, we examine the crystallization tendency for two quasi-real systems, which differ exclusively in the dipole moment's value. The main advantage of the studied system is the fact that despite that their structures are entirely identical, they exhibit different physical properties. Hence, the results obtained for one of the proposed model systems cannot be scaled to reproduce the results for another corresponding system, as it can be done for simple model systems, where structural differences are modeled by the different parameters of the intermolecular interactions. Our results show that both examined systems exhibit similar stability behavior below the melting temperature. This finding is contrary to the predictions of the classical nucleation theory, which suggests a significantly higher crystallization tendency for a more polar system. Our studies indicate that the noted discrepancies are caused by the kinetic aspect of the classical nucleation theory, which overestimates the role of diffusion in the nucleation process.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Symmetry progression and possible polar metallicity in NiPS under pressure

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2022) Cite this article. van der Waals solids are ideal platforms for the discovery of new states of matter and emergent properties under external stimuli. Under pressure, complex chalcogenides like MPS3 (M"‰="‰Mn, Ni, Co, V) host sliding and structural transitions, insulator-to-metal transitions, the possibility of an orbitally-selective Mott state, piezochromism, and superconductivity. In this work, we bring together diamond anvil cell techniques, infrared and Raman scattering spectroscopies, and X-ray diffraction with a detailed symmetry analysis and first-principles calculations to uncover a series of high-pressure phases in NiPS3. Remarkably, we find five different states of matter between ambient conditions and 39"‰GPa-quite different than in the other MPS3 materials. Even more strikingly, infrared spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction combined with a symmetry analysis reveal both metallicity and loss of the inversion center above ~23"‰GPa suggesting that NiPS3 may be a polar metal with a P3m1 space group under these conditions and P1 symmetry under maximum compression. In addition to identifying a candidate polar metal ripe for further inquiry, we suggest that pressure may tune other complex chalcogenides into this elusive state.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HideRNAs protect against CRISPR-Cas9 re-cutting after successful single base-pair gene editing

Promiscuous activity of the Streptococcus pyogenes DNA nuclease CRISPR-Cas9 can result in destruction of a successfully modified sequence obtained by templated repair of a Cas9-induced DNA double-strand break. To avoid re-cutting, additional target-site-disruptions (TSDs) are often introduced on top of the desired base-pair alteration in order to suppress target recognition. These TSDs may lower the efficiency of introducing the intended mutation and can cause unexpected phenotypes. Alternatively, successfully edited sites can be protected against Cas9 re-cutting activity. This method exploits the finding that Cas9 complexed to trimmed guideRNAs can still tightly bind specific genomic sequences but lacks nuclease activity. We show here that the presence of a guideRNA plus a trimmed guideRNA that matches the successfully mutated sequence, which we call hideRNA, can enhance the recovery of precise single base-pair substitution events tenfold. The benefit of hideRNAs in generating a single point mutation was demonstrated in cell lines using plasmid-based delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components and in mouse zygotes injected with Cas9/guideRNA plus Cas9/hideRNA ribonucleoprotein complexes. However, hRNA protection sometimes failed, which likely reflects an unfavorable affinity of hRNA/Cas9 versus gRNA/Cas9 for the DNA target site. HideRNAs can easily be implemented into current gene editing protocols and facilitate the recovery of single base-pair substitution. As such, hideRNAs are of great value in gene editing experiments demanding high accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Phys.org

Can we make graphite from coal? Researchers start by finding new carbon solid

As the world's appetite for carbon-based materials like graphite increases, Ohio University researchers presented evidence this week for a new carbon solid they named "amorphous graphite." Physicist David Drabold and engineer Jason Trembly started with the question, "Can we make graphite from coal?" "Graphite is an important carbon material with...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

