Here’s how to get help paying off your North Carolina medical debt

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEqbY_0g5JYLh300

Unpaid medical bills are a burden to millions of North Carolinians.

More than a third of the state’s population were in collections for medical debt at the end of 2020, according to the most recent data available from the Urban Institute .

Medical debt alone, not counting credit cards, and student loans, has landed more than 2 million North Carolinians in collections, The News & Observer reported.

If you’re low-income, uninsured, or in a situation that has led to mounting medical debt, here are some ways you can get help.

North Carolina-based health systems offer assistance

Regional healthcare systems like Atrium Health and Novant Health offer financial assistance programs for low-income patients and those who are uninsured.

Through its Coverage Assistance and Financial Assistance program, Atrium patients in the Carolinas and Georgia who are uninsured can be eligible for help if their balance is greater or equal to $10,000.

Atrium’s Financial Assistance Scoring program for North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia residents who are uninsured and have received hospital outpatient or medical group services that resulted in a balance less than $10,000 can also apply for debt relief.

The regional hospital system also offers a hardship settlement discount for people who’ve suffered “a catastrophic medical event” for “very large medical bills in comparison to their financial resources.”

More information about Atrium’s programs can be found online at atriumhealth.org/for-patients-visitors/financial-assistance . Patients can also contact Atrium by phone at 704-512-7171.

Novant says it will offer financial assistance for patients whose care meets the eligibility requirements under its “ Charity Care policy.” Those eligible could possibly qualify to receive “a 100% discount or free care” through the program.

Additional details about Novant’s policies and qualification requirements can be found at www.novanthealth.org/home/patients--visitors/your-healthcare-costs/financial-assistance-for-the-uninsured.aspx

What’s required to apply for medical debt relief

These tips from the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy explain how to take advantage of these programs:

  • Ask for a copy of the hospital’s financial assistance policy.

  • Be ready to provide information about your income and expenses on the application.

  • Ask your provider how long it takes to process your application.

  • If your bill is in collections, ask your debt collector to pause collections while you seek financial assistance.

  • Follow up with your provider about the status of your application.

The Patient Advocate Foundation provides free case management services for patients who are being treated for serious health condition. Their services include appealing insurance denials, applying for free or low-cost healthcare programs and discounts on medical bills.

Some medical bill advocacy companies offer services similar to PAF for a fee. Here are a few of them:

If you have medical bills from treatment for a specific condition, you can visit the Patient Access Network or the HealthWell Foundation to determine whether you qualify for assistance for out-of-pocket medication costs or insurance premiums.

Seek a hospital payment plan as an option

Payment plans are one of the most common ways to resolve medical debt, according to NerdWallet , a website that provides information on navigating financial decisions.

The minimum amount you can pay on a payment plan depends on your bill amount and the terms you negotiate with your medical provider, the website says. Generally, the bill is broken up into multiple equal payments until the total is covered.

Income-driven hardship plans are similar to standard payment plans and are designed for people with low income and high medical debt, NerdWallet says. These plans can break up the total amount you owe into more manageable payments.

It is recommended patients talk with their provider to see if these options are offered.

Try medical credit cards and unsecured credit

If your provider does not accept payment plans, you can try applying for a medical credit card.

These credit cards are typically used for specific procedures, and have an interest-free period of six to 12 months, according to NerdWallet. If you can’t pay your debt within that period, it may be best to seek another option, since you could be hit with a deferred interest rate that would make your debt more expensive, NerdWallet says.

You can also explore unsecured credit options like personal loans and zero-interest credit cards. Zero-interest credit cards may be a good avenue if you are not eligible for a payment plan or medical credit card, but you’ll need exceptional credit to qualify.

Consult a medical billing advocate

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by hospital bills, you can consider hiring a medical billing advocate.

A medical billing advocate can examine your medical bills for errors, overcharges, duplicate charges, unreasonable charges and fraud, according to Verywell Health , a health information website. They may even be able to reduce the amount you owe on your bills.

You should consider hiring a medical bill advocate if:

  • You don’t understand your medical bills

  • You have a significant number of bills

  • You’re dealing with a chronic medical condition that involves a steady stream of bills

  • Your health insurance is refusing to pay for all or part of your medical bills

  • You have no insurance and you’re not good at negotiating

  • You’re responsible for managing someone else’s medical bills

Medical billing advocates can charge an hourly rate ranging from $75 to $350, or a percentage of the amount by which they get your bills reduced, Verywell Health says.

News & Observer staff writer Will Doran contributed to this report.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

